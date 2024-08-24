We know that Endotoxin and its Lipid A cause Myeloma.

So does the Flagellin in Jabs.

Now Pfizer has been given a rushed approval for its Elrexfio (Elranatamab) Jab claimed to help against Multiple Myeloma.

Trouble is the product comes with boxed warning for Life-Threatening or Fatal Cytokine Release Syndrome and Neurologic Toxicity, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity.

Other common side effects include:

Fatigue

Injection site reaction

Diarrhea

Upper respiratory tract infection

Musculoskeletal Pain

Pneumonia

Decreased Appetite

Rash

Cough

Nausea

Pyrexia (Fever)

CTD references for Multiple Myeloma

I popped in to CTD to check out their huge reference collection for Multiple Myeloma.

There they link Multiple Myeloma to thousands of chemicals, including Fluoride, that create Cytokine Storm. I have pulled out some of the more interesting papers regarding Endotoxin as a cause and will add more later.

CTD lists the following Genes dysregulated by Endotoxin in Multiple Myeloma:

BCL2 | BCL2L1 | BNIP3 | BTG1 | CCL2 | CCND1 | CD86 | CDKN2A | CSF2 | CSF3 | GSTT1 | HLA-A | HSPB1 | IFNA2 | IL6 | IRF4 | MCL1 | METTL14 | METTL3 | MUC1 | NQO1 | NUAK1 | PARP1 | PRAME | PRMT5 | SOD2 | SPARC | TNFSF8

Interleukins 1 and 6 are the main drivers.

Mechanism involves TLR4

Endotoxin as readers kow only too well activates TLR4 and this protects Multiple Myeloma cells from apoptosis by suppressing the CHOP-ATF4 branch.

How much Endotoxin did FDA allow in Elrexfio ?

FDA did not know when they allowed marketing, but of course knew that the large molecular weight of the product, formula C 6440 H 9958 N 1738 O 2010 S 49 145,461.60 g·mol−1 would make Low Endotoxin Recovery inevitable:

POSTMARKETING COMMITMENTS NOT SUBJECT TO THE REPORTING REQUIREMENTS UNDER SECTION 506B We remind you of your postmarketing commitment: 4476-3 Conduct a Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER) study at process relevant temperature and duration to ensure that the bacterial endotoxins analytical method for release can reliably detect endotoxin in elranatamab drug product. In case the study shows endotoxin recoveries below 50% at process relevant conditions, develop an alternative endotoxin method to mitigate LER. The timetable you submitted on August 8, 2023, states that you will conduct this study according to the following schedule: Final Report Submission: 03/2024

Did Pfizer live up to this Endotoxin measurement commitment?

Please let me kow if you discover how much Endotoxin is in the Elrexfio Jab.