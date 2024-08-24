Endotoxin content of Pfizer Multiple Myeloma Jab Elrexfio
Pfizer reported many cases of Myeloma after its Covid19 Jab and now wants to cash in on the increased market with another Cytokine Storm causing Jab
We know that Endotoxin and its Lipid A cause Myeloma.12
So does the Flagellin in Jabs.3
Now Pfizer has been given a rushed approval for its Elrexfio (Elranatamab) Jab4 claimed to help against Multiple Myeloma.5
Trouble is the product comes with boxed warning for Life-Threatening or Fatal Cytokine Release Syndrome and Neurologic Toxicity, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity.
Other common side effects include:
Fatigue
Injection site reaction
Diarrhea
Upper respiratory tract infection
Musculoskeletal Pain
Pneumonia
Decreased Appetite
Rash
Cough
Nausea
Pyrexia (Fever)
CTD references for Multiple Myeloma
I popped in to CTD to check out their huge reference collection for Multiple Myeloma.6
There they link Multiple Myeloma to thousands of chemicals, including Fluoride, that create Cytokine Storm. I have pulled out some of the more interesting papers regarding Endotoxin as a cause and will add more later.
CTD lists the following Genes dysregulated by Endotoxin in Multiple Myeloma:
BCL2 | BCL2L1 | BNIP3 | BTG1 | CCL2 | CCND1 | CD86 | CDKN2A | CSF2 | CSF3 | GSTT1 | HLA-A | HSPB1 | IFNA2 | IL6 | IRF4 | MCL1 | METTL14 | METTL3 | MUC1 | NQO1 | NUAK1 | PARP1 | PRAME | PRMT5 | SOD2 | SPARC | TNFSF8
Interleukins 1 and 6 are the main drivers.78910
Mechanism involves TLR4
Endotoxin as readers kow only too well activates TLR4 and this protects Multiple Myeloma cells from apoptosis11 by suppressing the CHOP-ATF4 branch.12
How much Endotoxin did FDA allow in Elrexfio ?
FDA did not know when they allowed marketing13, but of course knew that the large molecular weight of the product, formula C6440H9958N1738O2010S49 145,461.60 g·mol−1 would make Low Endotoxin Recovery inevitable:
POSTMARKETING COMMITMENTS NOT SUBJECT TO THE REPORTING REQUIREMENTS UNDER SECTION 506B
We remind you of your postmarketing commitment:
4476-3 Conduct a Low Endotoxin Recovery (LER) study at process relevant temperature and duration to ensure that the bacterial endotoxins analytical method for release can reliably detect endotoxin in elranatamab drug product. In case the study shows endotoxin recoveries below 50% at process relevant conditions, develop an alternative endotoxin method to mitigate LER.
The timetable you submitted on August 8, 2023, states that you will conduct this study according to the following schedule:
Final Report Submission: 03/2024
Did Pfizer live up to this Endotoxin measurement commitment?
Please let me kow if you discover how much Endotoxin is in the Elrexfio Jab.
Z Y Lu, R Bataille, P Poubelle, M J Rapp, J L Harousseau, B Klein. 1995. An interleukin 1 receptor antagonist blocks the IL-1-induced IL-6 paracrine production through a prostaglandin E2-related mechanism in multiple myeloma. Stem Cells 1995 Aug:13 Suppl 2:28-34.
Min Yang, Jia-Kun Shen, Jian Huang, Hua-Ping Du, Qiu-Ling Ma, Jie Jin. 2009. Interleukin-6-independent expression of glucocorticoid receptor is upregulated by triptolide in multiple myeloma. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10428190902801838
Dharminder Chauhan, Guilan Li, Teru Hideshima, Klaus Podar, Constantine Mitsiades, Nicholas Mitsiades, Laurence Catley, Yu Tzu Tai, Toshiaki Hayashi, Reshma Shringarpure, Renate Burger, Nikhil Munshi, Yasuyuki Ohtake, Satya Saxena, Kenneth C Anderson. 2003. Hsp27 inhibits release of mitochondrial protein Smac in multiple myeloma cells and confers dexamethasone resistance. https://ashpublications.org/blood/article/102/9/3379/17775/Hsp27-inhibits-release-of-mitochondrial-protein
Yang Xu, Yun Zhao, Haiwen Huang, Guanghua Chen, Xiaojin Wu, Ying Wang, Weirong Chang, Ziling Zhu, Yufeng Feng and Depei Wu. 2010. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1365-2141.2010.08284.x
Hanying Bao, Peilin Lu, Yi Li, Lijuan Wang, Haiyan Li, Donghua He, Yang Yang, Yi Zhao, Li Yang, Micheal Wang, Qing Yi, Zhen Cai. 2011. Triggering of toll-like receptor-4 in human multiple myeloma cells promotes proliferation and alters cell responses to immune and chemotherapy drug attack. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.4161/cbt.11.1.13878
Tina Bagratuni, Aimilia D Sklirou, Efstathios Kastritis, Christine Ivy Liacos, Christina Spilioti, Evangelos Eleutherakis-Papaiakovou, Nikolaos Kanellias, Maria Gavriatopoulou, Evangelos Terpos, Ioannis P Trougakos, Meletios A Dimopoulos. 2019. Toll-Like Receptor 4 Activation Promotes Multiple Myeloma Cell Growth and Survival Via Suppression of The Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress Factor Chop. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-39672-7
MARC R THEORET. 14 August 2023. FDA BLA ACCELERATED APPROVAL for Elrexfio (elranatamab-bcmm) injection.