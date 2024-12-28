Omalizumab, trade name Xolair is drug for the treatment of moderate to severe persistent asthma in adults and adolescents. It is an enormous molecule C 6450 H 9916 N 1714 O 2023 S 38 with Molecular Weight 145,058.53 gram·mol−1

Here is what it looks like

Omalizumab structure (A) Murine CDRs (complementarity-determining region) (<5% of molecule) (B) IgG1κ human framework (>95% of molecule)

Other ingredients in the Jab are

L-arginine hydrochloride

L-histidine hydrochloride

L-histidine

Polysorbate 20

Endotoxin Contamination is Huge

FisherScientific sells with stated Endotoxin level < 0.01EU/μg by LAL method, or 10 EU per milligram. Given the typical dose can be hundreds of milligrams, catastrophic side effects are expected and indeed have been reported.

Omalizumab is produced in suspension cell culture using a Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cell line, probably the major the source of the Endotoxin.

The Endotoxin is will cling to the protein in the same way it does to Covid19 Spike.

Deaths

Australia TGA DAEN reports 9 Deaths for Xolair or Omalizumab from 265 cases where it was the single suspected medicine.

The first Death reported to the TGA was a 30-year-old lady who suffered

Hypersensitivity

Lip swelling

Mouth ulceration

Rash

Wheezing

A 77-year-old lady died of Myocardial infarction

A man died of Pancreatic carcinoma with no age stated.

A lady malignant Lung neoplasm with no age stated.

A man with no age stated died of after suffering

Fall

Pneumonia

Product use in unapproved indication

Rib fracture

Thousands Dead in FAERS

US FAERS to 30 September 2024 reported:

Omalizumab 2,153 Deaths from 35,088 Serious Cases and 59,326 total Adverse Reports.

Xolair 1,984 Deaths from 29,024 Serious Cases and 52,573 total Adverse Reports.

Here is part of the FAERS display, showing only 10.7% of people reported No Adverse Reaction, which could indicate they are Clinical Trial results, not published elsewhere.

All reactions are expected from Endotoxin, PolySorbate 20 and/or Histidine.

The Cancer cases are expected as a result of Endotoxin lifting p53 suppression.

See why this treatment is so dangerous as well as futile and very expensive.