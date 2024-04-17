p53 Tumor inhibition is hit by Endotoxin in Jabs causing Cancer
While others focus on mRNA in jabs as a possible Carcinogen, I draw attention to Cancer caused by Endotoxin present in various assaults suppressing TP53 protection.
In previous articles I have shown how Endotoxin in Covid19 jabs can cause Turbo Cancer and Metastasis1 but did not expand on the role of our innate Cancer protection system via the p53 pathway, except to show that under some circumstances over-expression of p53 can be a bad thing.2
The tumor suppressor p53, encoded by the TP53 gene, is a transcription factor found inside the cell cytosol and can travel to the nucleus when required. The level of p53 is normally in dynamic equilibrium and many apparently healthy people have Cancer but don’t know because it can’t grow.
A nice paper by Aschtgen and coworkers3 examined the impact of the pure Endotoxin (LPS) as well as crude Bacterial Supernatant from cultures of Klebsiella pneumoniae.
The caption to their figure reads:
Schematic representation of p53 inhibition by LPS. Upon oncogenic or genotoxic stress (left panel), p53 is stabilized, and induces ZMAT3/Wig-1 expression. In turn, Wig-1 stabilizes TP53 mRNA, leading to a robust p53 accumulation, p53 activity and tumor suppression.
Upon LPS signaling (right panel), activation of the canonical TLR4-NF-κB pathway inhibits ZMAT3 transcription via HDACs, preventing TP53 mRNA stabilization and ultimately impairing p53 tumor suppressive function. Additionally, p53 is unable to inhibit NF-κB, allowing a robust inflammatory response.
Aschtgen et al. further demonstrated that the purified Endotoxin Lipid A alone was sufficient to destroy your p53 system and numerous Gram negative Bacteria can deliver the goods.
Readers will recall that the Foster Coulson company Qu Biologics has been injecting people with killed Bacteria, both E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae every second day for months on end to deliberately create continuous Inflammation, which is also known to induce Cancer.4
TLR3 forms a complex with your p53
Remember that as part of the decades long plan to produce mRNA jabs, Katalin Karikó of BioNTech and Pfizer fame studied how the Human body responds to foreign dsRNA and mRNA and they deliberately targeted Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR3) in Dendritic cells in 2004.5
In 2008 Hirofumi Kai and coworkers were able to show that p53 regulates the TLR3 response to pathogens by binding to the p53 site in the TLR3 promoter.6
Claims that mRNA is a Class 1 Carcinogen
There have been several Substack and X posts in recent days worth noting and I have left some comments.78
I would point out that every day our bodies generate lots of mRNA as required and destroy any excess, so we have to be a little more specific.
I’ll probably add more references later.
Marie-Stéphanie Aschtgen, Konstantinos Fragkoulis, Gema Sanz, Staffan Normark, Galina Selivanova, Birgitta Henriques-Normark and Sylvain Peuget. 2022. Enterobacteria impair host p53 tumor suppressor activity through mRNA destabilization. Oncogene 41:2173–2186. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41388-022-02238-5
Manabu Taura, Ayaka Eguma, Mary Ann Suico, Tsuyoshi Shuto, Tomoaki Koga, Kensei Komatsu, Takefumi Komune, Takashi Sato, Hideyuki Saya, Jian-Dong Li, and Hirofumi Kai. 2008. p53 Regulates Toll-Like Receptor 3 Expression and Function in Human Epithelial Cell Lines. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1128/MCB.01202-08
So many mechanisms of harm Geoff and no doubt they'll all compound as well.
Big sigh, wake them up or join them caught in the flood over the cliff.