Hands up who believes repeated subcutaneous self-injection of QBECO “inactivated” Escherichia coli clinical isolate from a patient with Bloody Diarrhea will be a great therapy?

Wellness Company owners are pushing it to the extent of Clinical Trials.

Their published Figure shows their theory for “Organ Specific” therapy, despite their paper showing the expected Systemic Septic Shock creating the Cytokine Storm.

Nowhere in their paper do they use the word “Endotoxin”.

The “vehicle” used in the Jabs was “physiological saline, with or without 0.45% phenol as a preservative, and were supplied by Qu Biologics”.

Thanks to Robert W Malone for sharing the key article by Attorney Steven O’Connor at TrialSite News.

Patent does not mention Endotoxin !!

After a little hunting the Patent behind the Qu Biologics (Wellness Company group) Endotoxin self-jabbing Madness was found. It gives details of the extraction of the dangerous Endotoxin without using the word!

It does however mention LPS and Lipid A.

The Patent contains the expected and worrying Cytokine Storm information: