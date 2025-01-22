Thanks to Hedley Rees, who prompted me to write another in my series on Endotoxin Experts. He abandoned Cancer Vaccines to pursue Self-Amplifying Jabs in a swap with Novartis. He just loves jabbing Pregnant women in their third trimester and getting at live births by contaminating Breast Milk.

Found this very interesting article from 2015 where he discussed his strategy as part of the mass Jabbing cartel.

As Hedley reminds us, Donald Trump appointed Slaoui to oversee Operation Warp Speed.

In an interview in the Washingtion Post we find Slaoui talking about the Pfizer Kalamazoo plant (acquired in 2003 from UpJohn) massive failure in its first attempt to mass produce the Process 2 Poojab:

Slaoui, in an interview, said he came away impressed with Pfizerʼs commitment. It was apparent Pfizer planned to use its enormous, global size, vast stores of cash, and swarms of engineers in a “bulldozer, brute-force” strategy to make billions of mRNA-ferrying nanoparticles” and a further insight: “The reality is they needed help,” said Slaoui. Pfizer competitorsʼ use of the DPA were placing the company at a disadvantage. “Other manufacturers were able to access ingredients and equipment at the expense of Pfizer. We were using the DPA to get lipids for Moderna and sterile bags for X, Y, Z, and Pfizer would find themselves at the bottom of the queue,” he said.

Read on for more of Moncef Slaoui published research on Endotoxin Lipid A, Aluminium, Arsenic and Radiation Killing experiments on a range of test animals.

He has a research centre in the heart of the US Bioweapons state of Maryland named after him at GSK Rockville, and has worked, with special agreement with WHO, on development of Jabs including Ebola, Shigella, E. coli, Hepatitis B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Herpes.

Slaoui was directly involved in GSK's vaccine pipeline, leading to the creation of 14 new jabs, including Endotoxin Disaster Shingrix, Endotoxin Disater Cervarix, Mosquirix, Virus Contaminated Rotarix, and Synflorix.