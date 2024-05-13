Thanks to all my subscribers, paid and unpaid. Feedback welcome.

Some dropped out due to price considerations, others paid for 1 month to read what they were interested in.

A few readers generously supported me above the yearly subscription.

Some kind souls pointed out my typos and provided extra references to be included. That is much appreciated and I update as new material appears.

Here I list a selection in date order.

I note that some free subscribers were happy to share links to some of my articles that include a paywall embedded.

X is actively suppressing any of my posts that link to my articles here.

This one is still free. Have you shared it?

Have a great week.