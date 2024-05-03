The SpikoGen GMO Covid19 Jab (formerly manufactured as Covax-19) uses Recombinant Plasmid technology as shown in their scheme:

Given the discovery of foreign DNA in Pfizer and Moderna jabs and preliminary experiments in Ovarian Cancer cells by Kevin McKernan, it is interesting that in 2001 it was demonstrated that Baculovirus DNA was successfully integrated into the Chromosomes of Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells.