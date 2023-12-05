Novavax, also known as Nuvaxovid, is a recombinant SARS CoV 2 spike protein nanoparticle vaccine (SARS CoV 2 rS) manufactured using a cell line derived from the ovary of Spodoptera frugiperda Fall Armyworm (Sf9 cells).

Every vial of this jab contains RNA from Rhabdovirus which is known to infect the Fall Armyworm larvae. The virus has the typical “Bullet” shape.

