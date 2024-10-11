Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

I am Going to hear Angus and Paul

This evening I will use the railway to visit Melbourne to attend the AMPS meeting where Angus Dalgleish and Paul Marik will tell us about Covid19 Jabbing Disaster
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 11, 2024
Share
Transcript

488 Swanston Street 6.30pm.

Just a reminder that I look forward to catching up with organizer Kara again.

Check out my updated post.1

1

Roll up your sleeve for Killed Mycobacteria?

GeoffPainPhD
·
October 9, 2023
Roll up your sleeve for Killed Mycobacteria?

I was fascinated to hear Dr John Campbell say he would roll up his sleeve for injection of killed Mycobacteria, that I associated with Tuberculosis and Leprosy in an attempt to kill Cancer cells by building Natural Immunity in his recent video interview of Dr Angus Dalgleish.

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Geoff Pain PhD
Geoff Pain PhD
Authors
GeoffPainPhD