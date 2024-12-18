Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

Rob Slazenger Communications Software Guru knows his stuff

Will Class Actions be possible for Deaths, Injuries and Property Loss due to Dud Phones, bought in good faith after promises they would work after network frequency shutdowns, succeed in Court?
GeoffPainPhD
Dec 18, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Unknown numbers of Australians discovered that their hugely expensive 4G and 5G Mobile Phones suddenly ceased working when the Communications Cartel switched frequencies.

Were you among the shocked victims? Have you communicated with retailers, service providers or MPs?

Bushfire, Flood, or other Emergency use of mobile phons is no longer available and well result in catastrophe.

Rob had to visit a friend to get sufficient bandwidth to do this interview with WIN News reporter Sophie Watson.

Please share widely.

Geoff Pain PhD
Geoff Pain PhD
Authors
GeoffPainPhD
Recent Posts
Rob Slazenger Community Activist
  GeoffPainPhD
Huskisson Forest of the Fallen
  GeoffPainPhD
I am Going to hear Angus and Paul
  GeoffPainPhD