A US Nuclear Submarine USS Minnesota docked in Western Australia is conducting promotion of its Civilian Genocide capabilities using intimate close-ups of young women who are part of the AUKUS Armageddon “deal” where Australian taxpayers pass on intergenerational debt by buying second-hand Submarines helping to prop up the failed US economy. USS Minnesota is based in Guam.

Deliberate Sabotage of Nuclear Reactor

After commissioning, Minnesota remained at the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyards in Groton, CT for over two years. A broken pipe joint was discovered in the vessel's nuclear reactor. The pipe had been tampered with in order to make the part appear within specifications.

No wonder Richard Marles, backed by Peter Dutton and Albo want to buy such junk that Scott Morrison ordered.

Smelly Disaster under the Sea

Rather than talk about the Nuclear Reactor leaking Cesium, the article concentrates on little gems like this one:

The Minnesota’s executive officer, Tommy Plummer, has spent two of the past three years underwater, subject to the disciplined and rigid routine of submarine life where tasks are meticulously scheduled and showers are limited to 30 seconds per person. One surprisingly crucial piece of equipment is the single, industrial-sized laundry dryer, which runs around the clock – it “would be a disaster” if it broke down, one crew member joked.

Love the picture of some of the 23 Torpedos.

Will they show us the 12 Tomahawk Nuclear capable Missiles, said to be soon replaced with another missile, in a future article?

Can we see any crew wearing dosimeters?

In 2018 Donald Trump announced he would withdraw America from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Australian Cities Top Targets for Annihilation

The Guardian has ceased using Elon Musk’s X and archived its pages there.

Did a quick search and found this very useful guide to how Australia has been drawn into Nuclear Games involving Big Boys and Girls Toys.

Do you prefer to get reliable information about USS Minnesota from The Guardian or Wikipedia?

Is the AUKUS Xbox Console still made in China?

Port of Darwin is owned by China.