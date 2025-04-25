Geoff Pain PhD

Violence against Man at Campaign Rally

I remember when I was a Federal Candidate in 1993 that the local Liberals organized a stunt "fight", possibly designed to frighten people from attending my public forums, but this is quite amazing.
Apr 25, 2025
Thanks again to my friend Rob for forwarding this clip from the Victorian seat of Kooyong, currently held by Independent Dr Monique Ryan, who wrenched it from the Liberal Party Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in 2022.1

Dr Monique Ryan was director of the neurology department at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne where she has headed a team of 45 people, responsible for a budget of $3.5 million a year. She also led a research team of 12 people at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute, where she was running a research program into nerve and muscle disorders in children.

I would like to see more medical research scientists in parliament, but Monique Ryan was unlucky with the Donkey Vote2 and a number of fringe parties would like to see her ousted.

The Libertarians and Trumpet of Patriots want people to put Monique Ryan last.

One Nation suggest Monique Ryan be placed second last.

Their united goal is to elect a Liberal Party candidate to assist Peter Dutton with his Nuclear plans and become Prime Minister.

