Sutton Grins as he tells the World Australian Parliamentarians are Exempt from Mandatory Jabbing

Maintain your Rage as one of my famous late friends said in 1975.
Jul 03, 2025
Thanks to my friend and generous subscriber Damon who sent this to me today.

Brett Sutton, former Chief Health Officer of Victoria, now head of Australian Biosecurity, on a sinecure paying more than MPs salary, must be remembered.

I have written about some of what Sutton knows, including his spelling mistakes, and will delve further.12

Please feel free to send me any documents you might think need an airing.

For example, we need copies of the Legal Advice from Federal and State Solicitors General and all “National Cabinet” minutes.3

