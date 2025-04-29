Corflute Madness in seat of Wills

The Victorian seat of Wills is an inner-Melbourne electorate of 47 square kilometres, very narrowly held by Labor’s Peter Khalil.

Labor's position in Wills has been helped by One Nation, Clive Palmer’s UAP, now Trumpet of Patriots (not contesting in 2025), Federation Party (not contesting in 2025) and the Liberal Party's decision to recommend preferences for Labor ahead of the Greens.

Here are the preference flows to 2022 and the 2025 candidates in ballot paper drawn order.

Peter Khalil has been lucky to score any Donkey votes.

We see One Nation, Liberals, once again directing preferences to Labor ahead of the Greens.

Libertarians want Labor to win Wills by putting Greens last on their How-To-Vote (HTV) card.

Socialist Alliance is again supporting Greens, however if any of their voters are Donkeys, Labor will benefit.

Fusion Party is most likely to encourage voting Green, but I have not found their HTV at time of posting.

Last night on the ABC QandA live national broadcast, Greens Leader Adam Bandt revealed that former Liberal Leader Tony Abbott telephoned him to seek support for a Minority Government.

Adam Bandt was wearing a T-shirt with a very simple message.

