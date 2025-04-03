Utah Ban on Fluoridation opens Class Action opportunities for Lawyers

My friend Rob Slazenger spotted this video among the numerous media reports covering the news of action in Utah.

In a recent presentation to Bega Valley Shire and a follow-up letter co-signed by Fraser Buchanan, HEART Party endorsed candidate for Eden-Monaro, local government Council members were reminded that they are not indemnified against compensation claims that might emerge from the local communities deliberately poisoned via their drinking water.

Perhaps a lawyer could be interested in going beyond Workers Compensation Tribunals for those counciil workers exposed to the Hydrogen Fluoride Gas exposure, as mentioned in this video?

We know that many poisoners have not been supplied with adequate inhalation protection.

Migraine Caused by Fluoride

In 2017 I published a Quick Guide to Fluoride Harms and pointed out the US National Research Council, Australian NHMRC and Pew Research were all fully aware of Fluoride induced Headache and Migraine for decades.

The US CTD once again proves useful by associating Migraines with epigenetics via a number of genes, including ESR1, PRDM16, TGFBR2, TNF.

I might add more on that if commissioned by enterprising lawyers.