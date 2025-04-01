Fluoride Fighter Endorsed by HEART Party for Bellwether Federal seat Eden-Monaro
Great news in Australian politics. Community Activist Fraser Buchanan has been selected to run in the May 3 election. Please share widely.
Fraser just contacted me with the exciting news.1
Read more.2
I think Fraser would make an outstanding MP.
He is realistic about his chances against the major parties, but he will help to spread a number of grassroots messages during the campaign as the contest in Eden-Monaro can’t be ignored by mainstream media.
1
https://heartparty.com.au/2025-Federal-Election
Fluoride in water just banned in the US state of Utah!