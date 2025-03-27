Australian Federal Election will be held on 3 May 2025.

Voting is compulsory, so don’t pay a fine.

Make sure there is a Minority Government by electing members of both houses who think deeply about the issues and tell you in advance what their policies are.

Thanks again to my friend Rob who alerted me to the news emanating from New South Wales. Here is the press release from 12 March 2025 that is of great interest.

The Health Environment Accountability Rights Transparency (HEART Party) is actually the renamed Informed Medical Opinion (IMO) Party that had a dalliance with the now defunct Health Australia Party, for which I was invited to write their Fluoridation Ban policy many moons ago.

Leaders of the HEART Party are husband and wife team Michael O’Neill (centre in photo above) and Barbara O’Neill. See this video for an introduction.

They have 256 followers on X at the time of writing. Fellow psephologists might like to see what they announce.

HEART Party has already announced candidates for the Senate in ACT, NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

And they have announced candidates in the lower house seats of Bennelong, Canberra and Lindsay.

Trumpet of Patriots won’t act on Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal

Recently I contacted Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots and was told they won’t mention Fluoridation in their campaign. They have 7,407 followers on X.

Quote “we won’t be able to divert from our core policies”.

How will they preference the Alliance candidates?

How will the Australia First Alliance resolve differences in Policy ?

The key problem for voters interested in this Alliance candidates will be close inspection of the position on the ballot paper in each state as the 3 parties plan to be listed under a single column on the very large ballot paper.

Discerning voters are encouraged to vote “under the line”.

As I have mentioned, I am dedicated to eliminating the threat of Nuclear Power and AUKUS submarines with their associated Nuclear Waste Dump for UK and US Military, so I can’t endorse this Alliance.

Craig Kelly, running for the Libertarian Party, on the left in the photo above has by the far the largest following, with 169,200 on X.

Gerard Rennick, (on the right in the photo above) formed his own party (Gerard Rennick People First) after being dumped from the Liberal Party and has 91,200 followers on X.

Eden Monaro a seat to watch

Fluoridation is a hot issue in this “bellwether seat” currently held by the Australian Labor Party where community activists recently were unsuccessful in their bid to encourage a local council to write a letter to the New South Wales state government on Fluoride Toxicity.

Revisit my article so I can tell you who the HEART Party candidate is, once it is official.

What will Malcolm Roberts and Pauline Hanson do about this Alliance?

Insiders, please let me know.