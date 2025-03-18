Members of the New South Wales Government made a Secret Presentation to the Bega Valley Shire Council and deliberately concealed their own research that proved Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via Public Drinking water supplies provides no benefit for Teeth. That was many years ago.

Council commenced the evil deed and recently started a second dosing plant.

Here is one of my old slides.

The 2013 paper they prefer you don’t read had lead author Alexis Zander, a Master of Public Health and is available free to read and download.

Cr David Porter Motion

Here is the motion to be voted on at the meeting. Please click to enlarge.

You will see Cr David Porter is asking Council to write to the NSW Secretary for Health, Susan Pearce, requesting the State State Government

“provide facts based evidence that can debunk the finding in the US courts” and

“at what level level of Fluoridation (milligram per litre = ppm) does the NSW Government guarantee is completely safe from any negative effects tp consumers especially children and pregnant women”

I think this is a very clever strategy.

Here is the current organization chart for the NSW Health Ministry.

Note that Susan Pearce is the boss of Kerry Chant, Chief Health Officer who presides over Mandatory Jabbing and Mandatory Fluoride Poisoning.

Cr Mitchell Nadin Fact finding on Costs of Poisoning

Cr Mitchell Nadin, Deputy Mayor, lodged a Question ahead of the meeting that has already been partially answered by staff for one of the two operating plants.

Presentations from Leading Dentist and Community Leaders

My distant cousin Dr Maria Claudianos has been fighting Fluoride Poisoning for years.

I understand that Maria and my friends Rob Slazenger and Fraser Buchanan will be given 5 minutes each to address the Council on the Poisoning.

I will provide links too any material they submitted once they are made available.

Live Webcast

Please click this link to watch the 19 March 2025 Council Meeting

Commencing 2pm Australian Eastern Time.

Further reading on how Fluoride poisons you.

Please let me know your thoughts.