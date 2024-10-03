Nice photo taken by a local newspaper Journalist of Bega Valley activists (with me at the back) 7 years ago led by my distant cousin Dr Maria Claudianos, Dentist campaigning against the Madness of Fluoridation Industrial Waste Disposal.

I was invited to provide details of Fluoride toxicology in support of their campaign.

The local newspaper reported that the then Council members preferred not to be informed.

The Bega activists were very well organized in silent protest and reminded individual Council members that New South Wales legislation does not provide legal indemnity.

Maria later extended her campaign to New Zealand, touring to give lectures with my friend Paul Connett of the Fluoride Action Network.

Bega Valley “Overdosing” Incidents

Bega Valley Fluoride Poisoning Engineers have a history of dumping more of the toxic chemical than the intended target range of 1 to 1.5 ppm, reaching 1.97 ppm on 27 January 2009.

It is a while since I went hunting for data, so I can’t point to more recent incidents yet.

Please let me know if you have found updates since the Council set up a second dosing plant.

Council Response to Formal Letter of 28 September 2024

One of the Bega Valley activists was excited when informed of the landmark US Federal Court Judgement and has given me permission to share a letter sent to Council warning them of their risk of being sued individually and collectively for harms done, and the arrogant response that only came after a phone call to ask why the letter had not been acknowledged, as usually happens automatically.

Perhaps it went across a lawyer’s desk?

Here is the response received on 1 October 2024. You can see it bounced around various public servants.

Council will “continue to follow advice from the relevant state and national water fluoridation protocols and legislations”.