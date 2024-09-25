Fluoridation Industrial Waste Disposal Ruled an Unreasonable Risk
Huge win in US Federal Court should become a Major Presidential Election Issue and reverberate around the World causing a Tsunami of news. Please share.
I have been campaigning against Mass Mandatory Poisoning of Public Drinking Water Supplies for decades and joined the US Fluoride Action Network (FAN).
The FAN 7-year Legal case to force the USEPA to use their power to stop it has finally succeeded!
Will Australian politicians take any notice?
Here is the FAN preliminary announcement as they study the full judgement.1
1
https://fluoridealert.dm.networkforgood.com/emails/3535696
That’s great news Geoff. You must be thrilled to see such a result after a lifetime’s work. I’ll raise a small glass in your honour.