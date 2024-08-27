Should AMPS policy call for a Ban on Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal via Public Drinking Water ?
Reader Poll. Please share widely.
Recently in private discussions with a member of the Australian Medical Professionals Society, I learned this rapidly growing organization has not yet adopted a policy on the Mandatory Mass Poisoning known as Fluoridation.
Wherever I spoke to AMPS public meetings in the campaign against Mandatory Mass Jabbing, I mentioned the huge range of Fluoride Diseases.
Many people present had never thought about it before.
Fluoride waste comes from the Nuclear, Aluminium and Phosphate Fertilizer industries.