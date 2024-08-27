Recently in private discussions with a member of the Australian Medical Professionals Society, I learned this rapidly growing organization has not yet adopted a policy on the Mandatory Mass Poisoning known as Fluoridation.

Wherever I spoke to AMPS public meetings in the campaign against Mandatory Mass Jabbing, I mentioned the huge range of Fluoride Diseases.

Many people present had never thought about it before.

Fluoride waste comes from the Nuclear, Aluminium and Phosphate Fertilizer industries.

Should AMPS policy call for a Nationwide Ban on Water Poisoning Fluoridation ?

