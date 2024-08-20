Pity it is behind a paywall, but thanks to the Fluoride Action Network for bringing a recent paper to my attention.

The authors studied correlation of Urinary Fluoride in Adolescents and found:

“DNA methylation changes may impact the expression of genes involved in neurodevelopment and other biological functions.”

Of great interest to me was the finding of stark differences in Fluoride Poisoning between Girls and Boys.

You can see their graphical abstract and useful reference list for free.

Please focus on the explosive Harms (Potential Functional Implications!) affecting:

Reproduction

Immune Function

Psychiatric Disorders

Metabolism

Cognition

Note they promote the myth that Fluoride is useful for teeth.

They looked at CpG sites which, as neatly explained by Wikipedia, are:

“regions of DNA where a cytosine nucleotide is followed by a guanine nucleotide in the linear sequence of bases along its 5' → 3' direction. CpG sites occur with high frequency in genomic regions called CpG islands.”

Let us look at the small number of Genes they found affected by Fluoride Toxicity.

I will start with 3 genes in Blue (for Boys!), that were differentially affected only in Boys. Once again I will demonstrate the complexity of synonyms and top interacting chemicals with snapshots from the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database. This article will be expanded later due to email length and my ability to delve deeply before my X Space chat tomorrow with Joe and others.

FNDC3B

Fibronectin type III Domain Containing 3B

PCAT6

Prostate Cancer Associated Transcript 6

Note the organic Mercury compound Thimerosal, used in some Jabs and Smoke in the list of interacting chemicals.

AASDHPPT

AminoAdipate-Semialdehyde Dehydrogenase-PhosphoPantetheinyl Transferase

GBF1 = PTGES2 common Harm to Boys and Girls

The gene harmed by Fluoride in both Girls and Boys.

Golgi Brefeldin A resistant Guanine nucloetide exchange Factor 1

Note a synonym Prostaglandin Synthase 2 has a different list of top interacting chemicals, with Endotoxin (aka Lipopolysaccharde, LPS) prominent.

Has CTD got this right?

XRRA1

X-ray radiation resistance associated 1

TCF7L2

Transcription Factor 7 like 2

ANK1

Ankyrin 1

CASKIN1

CASK interacting protein 1

Points of Interest

The study by Ruehlmann, published online 2 months ahead of print, will not be picked up by CTD for a while.

I examined all the chemical interactions with the genes mentioned, and they include many known neurotoxins. Tobacco Smoke, which is rich in Fluoride and Endotoxin featured in a number of the lists.