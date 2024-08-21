Calling all NSW anti-Fluoridation Activists
Liberal Party local council fiasco opens fresh opportunity to find sane candidates
Can you help find sane candidates?
The NSW Liberals has backed down on legal threats over last week's council nominations blunder.
Close to 140 candidates will not be on the ballot for next month's local government elections.
This presents a golden opportunity to promote any candidate who is a declared activist committed to ending Mandatory Fluoridation and Jabbing in New South Wales with one of the major evil poisoning political parties unable to field candidates in the 14 September election.12
For background on my Fight against Fluoride Industrial Waste Disposal, you might find it interesting that ABC radio gave lots of time when I campaigned in Western Australia 8 years ago. My friend Tony Lambert is a brilliant multimedia guru.
Tony Lambert Video using ABC radio
Please let me know who is currently active in New South Wales
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-08-20/liberals-will-not-pursue-legal-action-over-council-nominations/104249158
https://elections.nsw.gov.au/elections/local-government-elections/2024-nsw-local-government-elections