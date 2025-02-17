Lunatics across the nation are sitting by quietly as a range of Politicians with absolutely no Science training commit us to receiving AUKUS Military Nuclear Waste and expanding the number of Nuclear Reactor Disasters in the making.

Let’s look at Real Death experiences in Brazil.

Goiânia accident

Wikipedia has a great page for this Tragedy.

In brief, a person stole a Medical Radiation source from an abandoned business, stuck a screwdriver into it and saw a dark blue glowing powder.

His friends all wanted some, and people applied it to their skin for fun.

The IAEA has a 157 page report where I found some gruesome reality of radiation burns. Please click to expand.

Cesium 137 Radiation Burns in Brazil

Four people died soon after the exposure. Others suffered for many years.

Frame Shifting in Mutant Victims

Recently there has been concern over the fact that the Covid19 Jabs cause altered Human DNA via a process called Frame Shifting.

Aparecido D. da Cruz and his colleague looked at DNA from 10 Humans in the Goiânia Cesium exposure who received the highest doses.

There were nine males and one female who suffered both internal and external exposure. The paper describes each person with a number, e.g. Mutant B101-2 who showed “complex mutations”.

Hydroxyl radicals generated by the Gamma Rays are the primary drivers of mutation causing single- and double-strand DNA breaks, base modifications apurinic/apyrimidinic sites, and protein-DNA cross-links.

The researchers concentrated on the gene coding for the hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (hprt) located on the Xq26 chromosome.

They collected T-lymphocytes collected at different times after the exposure and Polymerase Chain Reactions. The T-cell clonal assay from 10 radiation-exposed individuals yielded 221 mutants.

Here is their Table II of observed mutations.

Note there were various types of mutation and they compared their mutants with A-bomb survivors. I just highlighted the Frameshifts in the headline.

Their Table III gives much more detail including effects of the mutations.

For example Frameshifts creating premature stop codons.

Were there Birth Defects?

I will have to go hunting to see if anyone studied the wider affected population who might have produced children and grandchildren by now.

Russell Broadbent Promoting Nuclear ?

I must say I was disappointed to learn yesterday that former Liberal, now Independent Federal MP, Russell Broadbent is joining former Liberal, now Independent Federal Senator Gerard Rennick in promoting the MAD Nuclear Power path for Australia.

They both apparently support Mutually Assured Destruction via AUKUS Nuclear Submarines and receiving Nuclear Waste from UK and USA.

Here is a snap from Russell Broadbent promoted videos.

Russell Broadbent should know that a large proportion of Cancer Deaths in the La Trobe Valley are due to Radioactive emissions from Coal Burning.

Should I write a piece on that?

Chernobyl Cesium Emissions

Recently a Drone penetrated the roof of the Disastrous Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor cover. Note the brilliant glow emanating from the hole.

Have there been any reports of increased Radiation Leakage after the drone attack?