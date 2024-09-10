10 September 2024 was a big day in the history of Australian War Mongering.

US Hawaii SSN-776 and its 210 Megawatt Nuclear Reactor left HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, Western Australia after maintenance under deadly AUKUS Big Boys Toys plan. Its home port is Pearl Harbour.

How many Nuclear Weapons was it carrying?

Same day, North Korea announced “exponentional” increase in its Nuclear Weapon stockpile.

North Korea could easily wipe out the major population centre of Western Australia by combining its Hypersonic ICBM with a relatively small warhead and using the AUKUS submarines reactors to create a “dirty bomb” cloud that would be carried east by the “Fremantle Doctor” afternoon sea breeze.

Usual practice to protect civilian populations from Nuclear Reactor failure releasing Radioactive plumes is provision of free Potassium Iodide tablets, as see here in Ukraine.

The packets come with instructions for Nuclear meltdown use.

Or in Switzerland

Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Bill, 2023

I recently saw that under the 2023 Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Bill, two areas were declared as “Nuclear Zones”: Garden Island in Western Australia and Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia.

In the likely Nuclear Submarine Accident, or Korean Missile Attack, Australia Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) rulings on maximum and minimum radiation can be overridden by Military Safety Authority.

Garden Island is being upgraded to the tune of $8 billion for British and United States Nuclear Submarines to port and receive maintenance.

The bill also enables a Nuclear Waste Facility to be set up at Garden Island.

IPAN Conference Perth 4-6 October 2024

I encourage all citizens and independent journalists who want to know more about Australia heading toward Nuclear Armageddon to consider attending the IPAN Confernce in Perth.

What do people in South Australia Know ?

Mainstream media are not likely to have covered the Potassium Iodide emergency pill issue, so please let me know if you have seen or heard any news on Nuclear Accident or Missile Attack response planning.