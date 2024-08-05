In an earlier article I mentioned the apparent acceptance that Nuclear Genocide will occur again and supporters of it seem to think it won’t affect them.

And we know Israel has a large stockpile of Nuclear Weapons.

In a recent article, Australian journalist Peter Hartcher stated if Trump wins the next election, “Australia may need its own nukes” (he means Genocidal Weapons).

Here is the illustration by John Shakespeare that the Liberal Party controlled Fairfax media ran with the story depicting Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with holes in his “Nuclear Umbrella”.

Here are a few quotes:

A former strategist for the Australian Defence Department, Paul Dibb, maintains that Soviet officials in the 1980s told him that Australia would be a target for Moscow in the event of a nuclear war. Why? Because Australia hosts US tracking and communications facilities in Pine Gap and North-West Cape vital to American war fighting.

But the risk was low and their locations remote. No cities were at risk. And accepting America’s nuclear umbrella allowed Australia the best of all possible worlds – we didn’t have to worry about acquiring our own nukes, we could parade around the world preaching nonproliferation to everyone else, all the while feeling smugly protected by the US.

We’d rather not even think about it, but as the world grows more dangerously uncertain, is the umbrella still extended protectively over Australia? Some of the foremost US experts today say it’s not. This includes some of the people who’d potentially be advising a future president on how to act in the event of a crisis. “You know, there are no fallout shelters in Seattle, there are no civil defence drills,” says Elbridge Colby, who was the lead author of the US National Defence Strategy in 2018 in his capacity as deputy assistant secretary of defence for strategy and force development. “Right? If we actually were preparing to potentially lose a city because of something, you would see that evidence. And so it’s obviously not going to happen,” he tells me.

Colby currently is affiliated with the Marathon Initiative, a strategy research think tank that he co-founded. But it’s widely speculated in Washington that he’d be appointed national security adviser or similar in a potential Trump administration.

Sokolski, a former US Defence Department nonproliferation official. “South Korea, Japan and Poland want either the US to base nuclear weapons on their soil, or to get nuclear weapons of their own.”

And very close to home:

In the event of a return of the doctrine of “America First” with a recrudescent Trump, uncertainties for US allies would only escalate. Would anyone seriously expect a president operating under the rubric of “America First” to risk sacrificing New York for Berlin, or San Francisco for Seoul, or Miami for Melbourne?

Would you like Australia to have its own “Nukes”?

Hartcher’s article concludes: