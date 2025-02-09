Former Senator Rex Patrick has joined forces with Senator Jacqui Lambie and they have been touring South Australia, asking questions about the AUKUS High Level Nuclear Waste Dump location.

In 2021, the hot favourite was Whyalla.

Let’s zoom in on Whyalla, just 267 km from Port Lincoln.

Katherine Aigner wrote:

"The plan is likely to require the use of a port, most probably Whyalla, to receive reprocessed nuclear fuel waste by sea from France, the United Kingdom and the Lucas Heights reactor in NSW via Port Kembla."

At that stage, France was going to ship its reprocessed nuclear fuel waste if Australia bought their Nuclear Subs. But Scomo sank that plan.

Rex Patrick uses multiple lines of attack

He is an expert in issuing Freedom of Information demands, even though they are often refused or heavily redacted.

Here is one of his latest sent on 9 February 2025 to the Commonwealth Scientific Industrial Research Organization, which will have to be involved in selection of the Nuclear Waste Dump site.

In April 2023 he discovered that details about 70% of Australian land controlled by the Defence Forces are secret.

Jobs for the US

AUKUS was flogged as a Job maker for Australians, but that was always a lie.

Rex Patrick is among those keeping track. Here he posted about 3,050 New Jobs in US, while reminding us that Indian investor Sanjeev Gupta has failed to deliver on rejuvenation of the Whyalla Steelworks.

And another 1,000 US Jobs in Alabama funded by Australian taxpayers.

