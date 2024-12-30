Brave Lady would not abandon her orphan wildlife in the Grampians Fire Catastrophe

I live in the same state and a bushfire zone where arsonists have murdered people, their pets, livestock and countless native wildlife by deliberately starting fires.

Thanks to the Guardian newspaper for sharing this moving video clip of Pam Turner making the decision to protect her collection of orphaned and injured animals rather than leave them on Boxing Day.

Brave firefighters who are still forced to be Jabbed with toxins that are useless against Covid19, supervised the evacuation of most residents.

Pam Turner had roof sprinklers and her own power supply for them and took a calculated risk. Luckily the wind direction changed.