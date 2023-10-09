I was fascinated to hear Dr John Campbell say he would roll up his sleeve for injection of killed Mycobacteria, that I associated with Tuberculosis and Leprosy in an attempt to kill Cancer cells by building Natural Immunity in his recent video interview of Dr Angus Dalgleish.

As my knowledge of the toxic impact of this on the Human body was negligible, I spent just a little time to have a look at the research principles and experiments in Monkeys and critically ill Cancer Patients.

The cell wall of Mycobacteria is quite different in many respects to the supertoxic cell wall of E. coli that is found in mRNA and other jabs as shown in this nice figure.

Here is a free paper outlining the experiments discussed by Angus Dalgleish.

The strategy is to create powerful Killer Vδ2+ cells, a subset of subset of γδ T cells, that emit Cytokines that will kill Cancer cells.

Here is the 2020 paper where Angus Dalgleish and coworkers suggested it might have application against Covid19.

Circulating early and will build later with references covering any Adverse Events that this treatment might cause in healthy people. Feel free to share and comment.

October 2024 Update

Following my recent article that shows Endotoxin facilitates DNA damage through Yin Yang 1 (YY1), I surfed the web and found recent papers.

YY1 Contributes to the Inflammatory Responses of Mycobacterium tuberculosis‐Infected Macrophages through Transcription Activation-Mediated Upregulation TLR4.

This is behind a paywall, but the Abstract reads:

Tuberculosis (TB) is a chronic respiratory infectious disease and is induced by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M.tb) infection. Macrophages serve as the cellular home in immunoreaction against M.tb infection, which is tightly regulated through Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) expression. Therefore, this study is designed to explore the role and mechanism of TLR4 in mycobacterial injury in human macrophages (THP-1 cells) after M.tb infection. Cell proliferation and apoptosis were assessed using MTT, EdU, and flow cytometry assays. ELISA kits were utilized to assess the levels of Interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-1β, and tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α). The binding between Yin-Yang-1 (YY1) and TLR4 promoter was predicted by JASPAR and verified using Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) and dual-luciferase reporter assays. M.tb infection might repress THP-1 cell proliferation, and induce cell apoptosis and inflammatory response in a multiplicity of infection (MOI)-dependent manner. Moreover, M.tb infection increased the expression of TLR4 in HTP-1 cells in an MOI-dependent way, and its downregulation might overturn M.tb infection-mediated HTP-1 cell damage and inflammatory response. At the molecular level, YY1 was a transcription factor of TLR4 and promoted TLR4 transcription via binding to its promoter region. Besides, YY1 might activate the NF-kB signaling pathway via regulating TLR4. Meanwhile, TLR4 inhibitor BAY11-7082 might overturn the repression effect of TLR4 on M.tb-infected HTP-1 cell damage. YY1-activated TLR4 might aggravate mycobacterial injury in human macrophages after M.tb infection by the NF-kB pathway, providing a promising therapeutic target for TB treatment.

The thumbnail Figures and reference list are free to read.