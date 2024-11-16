Thanks to Rebekah Barnett for letting me know that the report was posted on 7 November 2024 and edited on 11 November.

Thanks to Chuck for announcing it on X and reminding us the TGA still exploits Horseshoe Crabs by buying its hydrolyzed Blue Blood.

I was amazed that the title contains two whopping errors. TGA has invented “CoVID-19” and uses “on” instead of “in”.

TGA Endotoxin and DNA Covid19 Jab testing from 2021

We know from Freedom of Information (FOI) documents that TGA tested many lots in its Canberra lab. Here is an example of Pfiizer Lot FL7649.

TGA used Pfizer supplied Drug Substance mRNA Lot 21Y513C6101 as reference.

Another FOI document provides extra information.

Note that the Endotoxin Limit is redacted and no measurement is shown.

Pyrosperse Use Not Justified

We see that TGA used Pyrosperse detergent, that points to using a Lonza LAL test kit. It is a Calcium modified polyanionic mixture with undisclosed exact composition, marketed by Lonza for use with its PYROGENT™, QCL-1000™ and Kinetic-QCL™ Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) Assays.

In FOI 4878 the TGA includes a statement that does not inspire confidence:

Pyrosperse™ Dispersing Agent (used in conjunction with KQCL kit - specifically validated products only) Is intended for use with the KQCL assays to assist in the qualitative or quantitative detection of bacterial endotoxin. Pyrosperse™ is one of a group of metallo-modified polyanionic dispersants which has proven useful as a sample modifying agent for certain types of products showing inhibition in the LAL assay. In those products for which endotoxin binding is the suspected source of inhibition, the use of Pyrosperse™ should be considered. To date, Pyrosperse™ has been found useful in LAL endotoxin detection when used with the following products: Human Serum Albumin, 5% and 25%; Plasma Protein Fraction; Electrolyte solutions; Antihemophilic Factor; and Lipid emulsions. Additional product applications may exist.

TGA does not provide any proof that the Lonza Kit works with LNPs.

TGA Trapped in Erroneous Assumption Logic Loop

There are different types of scientists, those who think, and those who are comfortable using Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS).

Here we see the TGA Flowchart that sinks them.

Observe the ludicrous diamonds at top right that end in “No” with nowhere to go!

In the middle, see rectangle “New Product” - as in Covid19 Jabs with chemical and physical entrapment of Endotoxin.

They make the Erroneous Assumption that Dilution will solve all their problems.

Then they dilute the sample repeatedly and use that as a excuse to report a False “Limit of Detection” of <5 EU/ml.

In her recent article, my friend Maryanne Demasi said, apparently swallowing the TGA line:

NB: All batches were also tested for bacterial endotoxin content by the TGA Labs and found to comply with the allowed limits.

My readers know full well that the TGA claim that injecting 350 EU of Endotoxin into a 70 kilogram person is “safe” is a complete Lie, given that Human volunteers suffer immediate damage at levels of less than 1 nanogram per kilogram of bodyweight including breach of the Blood Brain Barrier and we know exactly why Women suffer more than Men.

Lots of people are still asking questions about Endotoxin measurement in jabs.

As this went beyond email length limits, please see the following article on problems caused by the LNPs with more references to problems caused by LAL interfering jab ingredients.