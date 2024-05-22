In an earlier article I reported on the Pain reported by Covid19 Jabbees and proposed mechanisms for short-term Pain progressing to Constant Chronic Pain.

All Jabs containing Endotoxin, that is the vast majority of Jabs, cause Pain.

German scientists published a very useful double-blinded study in 2014 using Human volunteers who were given Endotoxin jabs of 0.4 ng/kg body weight, double the dose, 0.8 ng/kg body weight, or Saline Placebo.

One of the types of Pain was that due to Pressure and they used an Algometer like this to push into 4 locations on the body until the Jabbee said “Ouch” (what would a German say actually?).

See Video.

The researchers also studied Pricking Pain (Mechanical Pain Sensitivity), Light Touch Pain (Mechanical Allodynia) and Ice Water Pain (Cold Pain Sensitivity).

Jabbees had their Plasma Cytokines (TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10) and state of anxiety repeatedly measured before, and 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 h after injection of Endotoxin (LPS) or Placebo.

Here are the Decreased Pressure Pain Thresholds found in 4 different body locations. Note the effects lasted for more than the 6 hours duration of the study.

Decreased Pressure Pain Thresholds were associated with peak IL-6 increases and negative mood.

Here are the measured values in the Cytokine Storm and induced Fever over 6 hours.

The authors concluded: