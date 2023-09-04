Pain from Covid19 Jabs is caused by Endotoxin
Roll up your sleeve, get jabbed and suffer Pain! That was the experience of Billions of Jabbees in the Covid19 Madness. The Endotoxin hits your TRPA1 receptors.
Pain receptor TRPA1 is the focus of this article.
Lovely Figure showing its Pain centres from Silverman and coworkers.1
Other TRP channels are also responsive to Endotoxin2, but discussion of those will have to wait.
Pfizer reported 121 different types of Pain to June 2022 after its Covid19 jabs, highlighting the absurdity of its obligatory post-marketing reporting methods.
There were 1,591,026 people involved, suffering 4,964,106 Adverse Events, so we don’t know how many of the numbers I list below were unique. Higlighted in bold a some of the body sites shown in the Figure above.
Here are the major types with numbers of victims:
Vaccination site pain 189,777; Injection site pain 7,520; Application site pain 1,509; Administration site pain 663; Puncture site pain 128; Vaccination site joint pain 664
Pain in extremity 92,942
Pain 79,973
Chest pain 40,680; Musculoskeletal chest pain 1,889
Abdominal pain 19,593; Abdominal pain upper 11,491; Abdominal pain lower 2,345
Back pain 19,445
Oropharyngeal pain 18,845
Axillary pain 14,735
Neck pain 13,047
Lymph Node pain 9,199
Eye pain 6,217
Breast pain 5,296
Ear pain 5,188
Musculoskeletal pain 5,149
Bone pain 4,671
Jaw pain 2,247
Renal pain 1,950
Skin pain 1,940
Facial pain 1,638
Spinal pain 1,253
Gastrointestinal pain 1,238
Pelvic pain 1,170
Pulmonary pain 1,059
Groin pain 869
Adnexa uteri pain 660
Flank pain 621
Testicular pain 385
Uterine pain 302
TRPA1 Receptors known key to Mass Agony
Transient Receptor Potential cation channel, subfamily A, member 1, also known as Transient Receptor Potential Ankyrin 1, The Wasabi Receptor3 and many other synonyms4, is the key to understanding most of the different Pain Responses to mass jabbing.
Endotoxin in Jabs activates TRPA1
Looking at the CTD database, the only chemicals listed that are in any jabs are Aluminium and Endotoxin5.
Of course the AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer jabs contain no Aluminium but they all contain Endotoxin.
In 2014 it was shown that the TRPA1 Pain receptors respond independently, without involvement of TLR4, to Endotoxin and especially Lipid A, the Pfizer preferred adjuvant in their Covid19 jabs.6
E.coli produce Endotoxin Lipid A of a particular shape that is is one of the most effective Endotoxins causing Pain.
TRPA1 is also found expressed in immune cells.7
A recent review8 provides insights to links between TRPA1 and inflammatory diseases.
A study links homogues of TRPA1 in flatworms to responses to light which has possible implications for therapies to relieve Endotoxin Pain.9
Progression to Chronic TRPA1 disease
Pfizer reported cases of "Chronic Idiopathic Pain Syndrome" after its jabs and it appears TRPA1 is involved in progression from acute to chronic pain.10
TRPA1 is required for Chronic Itch.11
Chronic Arthritis involves TRPA1.12
Science of TRPA1 Endotoxin Disease Amelioration
Cinnamaldehyde has been found useful in attempts to reduce symptoms caused by Endotoxin induced TRPA1 in Mice.13
However another paper has Cinnamaldehyde as an agonist and states that TRAPA1 and cooperates with TRPV1 in the establishment and maintenance of pain.14
