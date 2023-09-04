Pain receptor TRPA1 is the focus of this article.

Lovely Figure showing its Pain centres from Silverman and coworkers.

Other TRP channels are also responsive to Endotoxin, but discussion of those will have to wait.

Pfizer reported 121 different types of Pain to June 2022 after its Covid19 jabs, highlighting the absurdity of its obligatory post-marketing reporting methods.

There were 1,591,026 people involved, suffering 4,964,106 Adverse Events, so we don’t know how many of the numbers I list below were unique. Higlighted in bold a some of the body sites shown in the Figure above.

Here are the major types with numbers of victims:

Vaccination site pain 189,777; Injection site pain 7,520; Application site pain 1,509; Administration site pain 663; Puncture site pain 128; Vaccination site joint pain 664

Pain in extremity 92,942

Pain 79,973

Chest pain 40,680; Musculoskeletal chest pain 1,889

Abdominal pain 19,593; Abdominal pain upper 11,491; Abdominal pain lower 2,345

Back pain 19,445

Oropharyngeal pain 18,845

Axillary pain 14,735

Neck pain 13,047

Lymph Node pain 9,199

Eye pain 6,217

Breast pain 5,296

Ear pain 5,188

Musculoskeletal pain 5,149

Bone pain 4,671

Jaw pain 2,247

Renal pain 1,950

Skin pain 1,940

Facial pain 1,638

Spinal pain 1,253

Gastrointestinal pain 1,238

Pelvic pain 1,170

Pulmonary pain 1,059

Groin pain 869

Adnexa uteri pain 660

Flank pain 621

Testicular pain 385

Uterine pain 302

TRPA1 Receptors known key to Mass Agony

Transient Receptor Potential cation channel, subfamily A, member 1, also known as Transient Receptor Potential Ankyrin 1, The Wasabi Receptor and many other synonyms, is the key to understanding most of the different Pain Responses to mass jabbing.

Endotoxin in Jabs activates TRPA1

Looking at the CTD database, the only chemicals listed that are in any jabs are Aluminium and Endotoxin.

Of course the AstraZeneca, Janssen, Moderna, Novavax and Pfizer jabs contain no Aluminium but they all contain Endotoxin.

In 2014 it was shown that the TRPA1 Pain receptors respond independently, without involvement of TLR4, to Endotoxin and especially Lipid A, the Pfizer preferred adjuvant in their Covid19 jabs.

E.coli produce Endotoxin Lipid A of a particular shape that is is one of the most effective Endotoxins causing Pain.

TRPA1 is also found expressed in immune cells.

A recent review provides insights to links between TRPA1 and inflammatory diseases.

A study links homogues of TRPA1 in flatworms to responses to light which has possible implications for therapies to relieve Endotoxin Pain.

Progression to Chronic TRPA1 disease

Pfizer reported cases of "Chronic Idiopathic Pain Syndrome" after its jabs and it appears TRPA1 is involved in progression from acute to chronic pain.

TRPA1 is required for Chronic Itch.

Chronic Arthritis involves TRPA1.

Science of TRPA1 Endotoxin Disease Amelioration

Cinnamaldehyde has been found useful in attempts to reduce symptoms caused by Endotoxin induced TRPA1 in Mice.

However another paper has Cinnamaldehyde as an agonist and states that TRAPA1 and cooperates with TRPV1 in the establishment and maintenance of pain.

