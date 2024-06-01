"Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH" is a registered trademark and may not be used without permission. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH USPTO Trademark Registration Number 7211784
Peter A McCullough recently published a paper proposing Jabbing people who have been Damaged by mRNA Jabs with more RNA Jabs
This Madness has to be stopped in its tracks.
Peter A McCullough and his friends are proposing Jabbing people who have been Damaged by mRNA with more RNA.
Here is their proposal1 to make “siRNA LNP Vaccines” to counter the effects of Covid-19 mRNA “Vaccines”.
Who will be the first to use the “Plaudit” Button to endorse this proposed therapy?
My friends on X are having a hard time believing This is Not A Joke.
Nicolas Hulscher, Peter A. McCullough, Diane E. Marotta. 2024. Strategic Deactivation of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: New Applications for RIBOTACs and siRNA Therapy. https://osf.io/preprints/osf/qxbgu
