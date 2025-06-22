I recommend you read some of my old articles first.

In early 2023 a French data diver Pierre found that 27.54 % of the reported Missed Pregnancies in US VAERS happened within 1 week of the Pfizer Covid19 jab.

My friend Florian also performed a deep dive of VAERS and reported on the Excess Proportions in incidence of Spontaneous Abortion by Age of the Jabbee to January 2023. He used a 90% Confidence Interval.

I focus on Mechanism as distinct from Statistics used in some recent articles.

PubMed is a great resource that I encourage readers to use as a first pass tool.

Abortion

Searching “Abortion Endotoxin” finds 307 papers.

Notice the start date of 1960.

Searching “Abortion Lipopolysaccharide” finds 306 papers.

Searching “Abortion LPS” yields 206 papers.

Foetal Resorption

Searching “Resorption Foetus Endotoxin” finds 36 papers.

Searching “Resorption Foetus Lipopolysaccharide” yields 30 papers.

Searching “Resorption Foetus LPS” gives us 25 papers, same as with spelling Fetus.

Notice Bone Resorption pops up in these searches, which provides more Mechanistic pointers.

Is it true that some Women might not be aware of Resorption of early Pregnancies?

Miscarriage

“Miscarriage Endotoxin” gives us 219 papers to download, find the supplementary files, look at who funded the research, conflicts of interest etc.

“Miscarriage LPS” yields 222 papers.

“Miscarriage Lipopolysaccharide” finds 206 papers.

Concomitant Drug use in Pregnant Jabbees

One of the main weaknesses in the Statistical approach, is lack of data on the full exposure risks to Women. As I pointed out many drugs cause Loss of Pregnancy.

You can help if you like

Past the email limit, so an update on another recommended resource, the US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database, and its coverage of Jab and Drug Induced Pregnancy Loss won’t fit.

Please report back on your favourite papers regarding Endotoxin Induced Pregnancy Loss. I will update with your input.

