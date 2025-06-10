Sacked ACIP Endotoxin Expert showed it interferes with your Vitamin D
Helen Kiepp Talbot, just sacked by RFK Jr. experimented with Human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells and found Endotoxin alters expression of your vitamin D receptor
Helen Kiepp Talbot has an impressive list of Big Pharma interests and has received funding from:
Sanofi Pasteur
MedImmune
Gilead
and she sat on Advisory Boards for Teva Pharmaceuticals and MedImmune.
This is the second article on her, please read my first.
She used Healthy Humans “replete with Vitamin D” in her studies of Endotoxin Harms.
Find out more.
