The Fairfax media published the story on the first day of voting in the Australian Federal Election. Hunter is one of Peter Dutton’s proposed locations for a Nuclear Reactor and suffered a Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake, also on the first day of polling.

Photo credit KATE GERAGHTY

He consulted Labor colleagues Mike Freelander and Gordon Reid, both trained doctors, who recommended he try Mounjaro. “They said to give it a go and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

I reported on Mounjaro Deaths and Injuries earlier, and decided I would check FAERS and found exponential growth in victims.

Read about the horror and 2,410 symptoms, including Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy, and Exposure Via Breast Milk.

