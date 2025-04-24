Mounjaro Deaths Surge as Labor Candidate Promotes Weight Loss
Two Labor Party MPs who are also Medicos encouraged Dan Repacholi, ALP Member for Hunter in New South Wales to take the drug.
The Fairfax media published the story1 on the first day of voting in the Australian Federal Election. Hunter is one of Peter Dutton’s proposed locations for a Nuclear Reactor and suffered a Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake, also on the first day of polling.
Photo credit KATE GERAGHTY
He consulted Labor colleagues Mike Freelander and Gordon Reid, both trained doctors, who recommended he try Mounjaro.
“They said to give it a go and it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”
I reported on Mounjaro Deaths and Injuries earlier, and decided I would check FAERS and found exponential growth in victims.
Read about the horror and 2,410 symptoms, including Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy, and Exposure Via Breast Milk.
Please share widely and let me know what you think.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.