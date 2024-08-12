Semaglutide vs Tirzepatide for Weight Loss in Adults - Deaths Update
Searching US FAERS is always useful before letting your doctor prescribe a drug that could kill you.
Latest update from US FAERS shows an explosion for Deaths and Adverse Events for Tirzepatide1 with 141 Dead from 30,229 case reports to 30 June 2024.
However that is just part of the Death Toll, because when I search tradenames I find Mounjaro yields 133 Deaths from 35,220 cases.
Zepbound yields 1 Death from 3,807 cases.
Similar pattern to Semaglutide with 454 Dead from 31,181 case reports to 30 June 2024.
Current Death count to 30 June 2024 for Ozempic is 301 Deaths from 21,638 cases.
Current Death count to 30 June 2024 for Wegovy is 41 Deaths from 4,418 cases.
Note these Deaths vary from numbers previously reported, so I wonder if any records have been deleted by FAERS?2
Discrepancies in FAERS Death Tolls might be to do with victims prescribed multiple drugs at the same time so will delve further.
Australian Deaths
To 29 July 2024, the TGA DAEN reports:
Mounjaro 1 Death from 19 reports where it was the only suspect.
Ozempic 17 Deaths from 431 reports where it was the only suspect.
Semaglutide unbranded 1 Death.
It would be interesting to know the statistical breakup of the biological sex of the people who are using these weight-loss drugs, and the gender & age breakup of the death rates.
What I find really distasteful is that the amoral people who run these pharmaceutical corporations have no doubt identified women as a key susceptible market for their product – as has the ‘cosmetic surgery industry’. The pharmaceutical corporations are exploiting female insecurities about weight gain – insecurities that have been psychologically implanted by the wider cultural and media forces that impel women to feel that they must always ‘look attractive’ - no matter what.
I am astonished that the pharmaceutical industry and its local rent-seeker distribution base are just pressing ahead with impunity with the marketing of dangerous or suspect drugs. Either they have paid off their corporate media suppression agents bigly – or they simply have not understood that over the last four years the green curtain that previously masked their activities has been pulled ajar so that at least 20% of the population now understands that something is dangerously wrong with this appalling industry.
On top of this, the political establishment and their ‘health’ bureaucrat enablers continue to badly fail the Australian people.
Have you seen what the Common Law Court are achieving down under?
There is an alternative route to justice.
