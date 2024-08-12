Latest update from US FAERS shows an explosion for Deaths and Adverse Events for Tirzepatide with 141 Dead from 30,229 case reports to 30 June 2024.

However that is just part of the Death Toll, because when I search tradenames I find Mounjaro yields 133 Deaths from 35,220 cases.

Zepbound yields 1 Death from 3,807 cases.

Similar pattern to Semaglutide with 454 Dead from 31,181 case reports to 30 June 2024.

Current Death count to 30 June 2024 for Ozempic is 301 Deaths from 21,638 cases.

Current Death count to 30 June 2024 for Wegovy is 41 Deaths from 4,418 cases.

Note these Deaths vary from numbers previously reported, so I wonder if any records have been deleted by FAERS?

Discrepancies in FAERS Death Tolls might be to do with victims prescribed multiple drugs at the same time so will delve further.

Australian Deaths

To 29 July 2024, the TGA DAEN reports:

Mounjaro 1 Death from 19 reports where it was the only suspect.

Ozempic 17 Deaths from 431 reports where it was the only suspect.

Semaglutide unbranded 1 Death.