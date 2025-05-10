With more mass marketing through social media eating into mainstream advertising, let’s look at this very popular technique.

First the brand spanking new price gouge “Parasite Cleanse” treatment being promoted for its “Off-Label” use, no doubt slipping under the radar of US FDA.

Just US$600 for 90 “compounded capsules”. What a Steal !

Running off the wave of valid Ivermectin claims arising from its anti-inflammatory effects we see a number of medicos trying to extend its off-label use.

The technique of Combo-Compounding will be familiar to anyone following the parasites feeding off public gullibility. It also hides which drug causes the most Deaths and Serious Adverse Effects.

Grifter McCullough (Registered Trademark) had itself interviewed by another Wellness Company Grifter, Grant Stinchfeld in order to boost sales.

Notice further evidence that McCullough employs others to run his X account by reference to itself in the third person.

Mebendazole

The Combo product includes this toxic molecule, sold under tradename Vermox and Ovex. It was first made by Janssen. In the United States, Mebendazole is sometimes sold at about 200 times the price of the same medication in other countries.

FAERS data for Mebendazole

64 Deaths recorded on US Government FAERS database to 31 March 2025.

Note the extreme danger to the Human Foetus, 29 cases of Spontaneous Abortion, and the Neurological effects with 31 cases of Birth Defects as found for other Wellness Company products.

It will also make your hair fall out if it does not kill you or the baby in your womb.

