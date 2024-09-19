I checked Substack and found my friend Dr Sabine Stebel had already written an excellent review of a 1994 paper by Dr Klaus Cichutek.

If you use a browser like Brave, you might like to read her article automatically translated.

I won’t duplicate much of Dr Bine’s analysis but thought with the current focus on Monkeypox Jabs, we should remind ourselves that Klaus Cichutek thinks it is a great idea to genetically modify Monkey viruses and use them to alter the Human Genetic code, as he outlined in 1994.

Note the “Limited Replication by Integrase-negative Mutants of Simian Immunodeficiency Virus” designed to attack, enter and multiply inside Human cells.

Cichutek showed a Human Somatic cell “which may or may not integrate proviral DNA”.

He continued playing with mutating viruses while at the same time steering regulation of GMO.

Cichutek fascination with Retrotranspons

I might write more about Cichutek’s research into ApolipoProtein B mRNA Editing Catalytic polypeptide-like (APOBEC) proteins, but I know a number of my readers are better qualified on the subject, so I’ll add a few of his papers as references in the meantime.

“Dysregulation of their functions can cause undesired genomic mutations and RNA modification, leading to various associated diseases, such as hyper-IgM syndrome and cancer.”

Endotoxin research under Cichutek

In 1994 Cichutek stated, looking to the future of GMO Humans:

After gene transfer, the gene should not produce pathological effects as such. Adventitious agents and NAs possibly resulting from production should not be present. Specifically, adventitious NAs and sequences that allow recombination with oncogenes or tumour-suppressor genes should be avoided. Sequences needed for amplification, e.g. in bacterial cells, should not be expressed in cells. Impurities in the final product may depend on the manufacturing and purification procedures chosen. For example, endotoxins, as typical by-products of manufacturing processes using bacterial cells, should be removed. Variability in the cultures during production may lead to variability in the consistency of the final product, and thus procedures ensuring product consistency are imperative. Scale-up of the production or purification schemes may have significant consequences for the product and thus have to be thoroughly controlled or their effects on the final product.

Endotoxin research funded by German taxpayers has been extensive at PEI, as mentioned earlier.

Here is an example from the 2002 PEI report, where we see PEI was working on Endotoxin removal from patient blood with an external absorber.

