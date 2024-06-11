Paul Ehrlich Institute in Germany is named after the discoverer of the Complement System of Immunity and numerous other advances in the study of pathogens.

He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1908.

CARPA is Anaphylaxis

Since the pioneering naming of the heat-sensitve component of circulating blood involved in innate immunity “Complement” by Paul Ehrlich in 1899 we have now a molecular level understanding of Complement Activation-Related Pseudo Allergy (CARPA) which causes Death through Anaphylaxis and a wide range of Jab Harms.

Clinically, Pseudoallergy and Anaphylaxis are identical.

Harms include Gastrointestinal symptoms, Urticaria, Bronchospasm, Angioedema, Headache, Oedema, Skin flushing, Hypotension, and Shock.