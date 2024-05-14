Using Google Translate I searched X (formerly Twitter) for Endotoxin אנדוטוקסין and Lipopolysaccharide ליפופוליסכריד and found a very limited number of posts.

My interest was sparked by deep diving the European Union website, finding hundreds of documents on Endotoxin in jabs.

The connection with Israel is of immediate interest as shown in this slide from the Paul Ehrlich Institute revealing that Israel and Switzerland as well as many European Economic Area countries participate in the collective scheme of shared Jab analysis by members of the Official Medicines Control Laboratories (OMCL) Network giving Jab certificates of Analysis under the Official Control Authority Batch Release (OCABR).

Recently this scheme made the news because Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration waves through batches of Covid19 Jabs, including those used on Pfizer employees, without doing its own testing in the TGA Canberra Labs.

I have previously written how Israel played a key role in identifying the surge in Lymphadenopathy when Pfizer switched from Process 1 to Process 2 poojabs, proving that Endotoxin was the key driver via known pathways.

I found an interesting post on X about removal of Endotoxin from patient Blood using an external filter cartridge, so readers of Hebrew might have found documents such as patents or product brochures that point the names of Israeli public servants or private laboratories analyzing Jabs.

