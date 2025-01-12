Escherichia coli Bacteria Hug each other

It is never too late to learn basic Microbiology.

The science of Bacteria Hugging each other has advanced through the detailed studies of clever scientists who have looked at the mechanisms of this evolved defence mechanism that allows protection against viral infection.

In this video clip, just one of many in a brilliant free article published by Devina Puri and Kyle Allison, GMO Escherichia coli Bacteria are shown self-organizing into “circular multicellular communities known as rosettes.”

They used Green Fluorescence to aid their microscopy.

Reading such papers and watching the movie files might encourage my subscribers to ask how many Live Bacteria managed to get into the vile vials of different brands of Covid19 and other jabs and whether bacteria were able to feed on the Sugar in the thawing poisons before injection.

