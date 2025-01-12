Playback speed
Escherichia coli Bacteria Hug each other

Pfizer and Moderna use filthy bacterial soups to make their Jabs and "sister" cells immediately stick together after division making Colony Forming Units as they divide.
GeoffPainPhD
Jan 12, 2025
4
1
It is never too late to learn basic Microbiology.

The science of Bacteria Hugging each other has advanced through the detailed studies of clever scientists who have looked at the mechanisms of this evolved defence mechanism that allows protection against viral infection.

In this video clip, just one of many in a brilliant free article1 published by Devina Puri and Kyle Allison, GMO Escherichia coli Bacteria are shown self-organizing into “circular multicellular communities known as rosettes.

They used Green Fluorescence to aid their microscopy.

Reading such papers and watching the movie files might encourage my subscribers to ask how many Live Bacteria managed to get into the vile vials of different brands of Covid19 and other jabs and whether bacteria were able to feed on the Sugar in the thawing poisons before injection.

Enjoy the show!

Earlier post on the Moderna nasties.2

I might expand with references to the chemicals exuded by the hugging sister bacteria later.

If you find this interesting please share widely.

1

Devina Puri and Kyle R Allison. 2024. Escherichia coli self-organizes developmental rosettes. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2315850121

2

Moderna DH5α Escherichia coli Bacteria Endotoxin and Lipid A - what do we know?

Moderna DH5α Escherichia coli Bacteria Endotoxin and Lipid A - what do we know?

Delving into the literature on Moderna DH5α E. coli cells used in production of their Covid19 Jabs is enough to make ones head explode, as illustrated by my friend Maria Gutschi who kindly sent me this emoji.

Read full story

