Myocarditis and Pericarditis are caused by upregulation of CD68 cells by Endotoxin in Covid19 jabs, as explained in an earlier article.

A recent paper described CD68 cells in a 7-year-old boy who died after jabbing with his first dose of Pfizer.

We can expect a host of disastrous effects including the epigenetic impact across the genome. Here I will point to a few of the known diseases associated with CD68.

The CTD lists 1,926 diseases Endotoxin upregulated via the CD68 pathway, so I will only be able to look at some here.

The main classifications are summarized in their table.

Metabolic Diseases

The CTD definition of these includes:

Acid-Base Imbalance; Bone Diseases; Brain Diseases; Calcium Metabolism Disorders; DNA Repair-Deficiency Disorders; Glucose Metabolism Disorders; Hyperlactatemia; Hypermanganesemia with Dystonia Polycythemia and Cirrhosis; Iron Metabolism Disorders; Lipid Metabolism Disorders; Malabsorption Syndromes; Metabolic Syndrome; Metabolism, Inborn Errors; Mitochondrial Diseases; Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders; Porphyrias; Proteostasis Deficiencies; SHORT syndrome (SHORT STATURE, HYPEREXTENSIBILITY, HERNIA, OCULAR DEPRESSION, RIEGER ANOMALY, AND TEETHING DELAY); Skin Diseases, Metabolic; Wasting Syndrome; Water-Electrolyte Imbalance.

Pathology (Process)

CTD includes Liver Cirrhosis, Experimental; Ischemia; Kidney Failure, Chronic

Nervous System Diseases

For CD68, CTD lists Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis 1

Digestive System Diseases

CTD includes Cholestasis, Extrahepatic and overlaps with Liver Cirrhosis, Experimental under this heading.

Signs and Symptoms

Obesity is hidden under this CTD heading

Urogenital Disease

Kidney Failure, Chronic is under this heading.

Skin and Musculoskeletal Disease

Arthritis, Psoriatic

Macrophagic Myofasciitis

There is great interest in Macrophagic Myofasciitis linked to Aluminium in jabs, however the original 2000 report found presence of occasional CD8+ T-cells.

Cancer

CTD lists 274 types of Cancer under CD68 Diseases.

Endocrine System Disease

CD68 induced Diabetes Mellitus, Experimental

Cardiovascular Diseases

Endotoxin upregulated CD68 is associated with 219 Cardiovascular Diseases.

Pregnancy Complication

This is CTD code for CD68 caused Abortion, Spontaneous; Embryo Loss; Early Pregnancy Loss, Recurrent; Miscarriage; Habitual Abortion; Missed Abortion; Septic Abortion.

Nutrition Disorder

Obesity caused by CD68 dysregulation by Endotoxin

Respiratory Tract Diseases

CTD lists 111 CD68 Respiratory Diseases.

Congenital Abnormality

CTD lists 195 different types of Birth Defect linked to CD68.

Immune System Disease

CD68 upregulation by Endotoxin is associated with 105 diseases of the Immune system. This includes a number of Cancers such as Hodgkin Lymphoma and Waldenström Macroglobulinemia.

Eye Diseases

CD68 is associated with 89 Eye Diseases at CTD.

Genetic Diseases (inborn)

A long list of 84 Genetic Diseases to follow as Teratogenicity of the Covid19 jabs unfolds.

Mental Disorders

CTD lists 87 CD68 Mental disorders.

Blood Diseases

CD68 causes 68 Blood Bisorders.

Mouth Diseases

CTD lists 58 diseases involving the Mouth, some being Birth Defects oncluding Cleft Lip.

Ear-Nose-and-Throat Diseases

The list of 56 diseases includes Deafness.

Bacterial infection or mycosis

A list of 44 CD68 infections reflects the fact that bacterial are the source of Endotoxin.

Lymphatic disease

CD68 linked to 42 Lymphatic Diseases.

Pathology (anatomical condition)

Under this heading CTD includes serious CD68 diseases including Atrophy, Hepatomegaly, Cardiomegaly, Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, Ventricular Remodeling, Splenomegaly, Alopecia.

Fetal Disease

CD68 linked to Fetal Growth Retardation, Macrosomia, Chorioamnionitis, Meconium Aspiration Syndrome.

Infant-Newborn Disease

Numerous CD68 impacts on the new-born child including Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia; Leukomalacia, Periventricular; Cerebral Palsy; Ichthyosis; Retinopathy of Prematurity; Cystic Fibrosis.

New CD68 Fatal Myocarditis case in Japan

Another tragic Death after the jab of a 40-year-old man in Japan who suffered Tachycardia just 2 days after submitting to the toxic soup, became unconscious and died 9 days later.

Inflammatory infiltrates were predominantly composed of CD68-positive histiocytes (A), mixed with a smaller number of CD8-positive T cells (B). CD4-positive T-cells (C) and CD20-positive B-cells (D) were relatively few, and CD138-positive plasma cells were not observed.

See also my article on Tachycardia caused by Endotoxin.

Moderna 3rd Jab induced Cardiomyopathy

Another case report of CD68 Moderna induced heart damage from Japan involves a “78-year-old previously healthy female was referred by her family physician and admitted to our hospital for management of dyspnoea 11 days after receiving the third mRNA-1273 vaccine dose.”

The authors also reported increased expression of CD61, also known to be caused by Endotoxin.