CD68 Diseases caused by Endotoxin in Jabs
Myocarditis is caused by upregulation of CD68 cells by Endotoxin in Covid19 jabs and we can expect a tragic list of other diseases associated with this gene.
Myocarditis and Pericarditis are caused by upregulation of CD68 cells by Endotoxin in Covid19 jabs, as explained in an earlier article.
A recent paper described CD68 cells in a 7-year-old boy who died after jabbing with his first dose of Pfizer.1
We can expect a host of disastrous effects including the epigenetic impact across the genome. Here I will point to a few of the known diseases associated with CD68.
The CTD lists 1,926 diseases Endotoxin upregulated via the CD68 pathway, so I will only be able to look at some here.2
The main classifications are summarized in their table.
Metabolic Diseases
The CTD definition of these includes:
Acid-Base Imbalance; Bone Diseases; Brain Diseases; Calcium Metabolism Disorders; DNA Repair-Deficiency Disorders; Glucose Metabolism Disorders; Hyperlactatemia; Hypermanganesemia with Dystonia Polycythemia and Cirrhosis; Iron Metabolism Disorders; Lipid Metabolism Disorders; Malabsorption Syndromes; Metabolic Syndrome; Metabolism, Inborn Errors; Mitochondrial Diseases; Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders; Porphyrias; Proteostasis Deficiencies; SHORT syndrome (SHORT STATURE, HYPEREXTENSIBILITY, HERNIA, OCULAR DEPRESSION, RIEGER ANOMALY, AND TEETHING DELAY); Skin Diseases, Metabolic; Wasting Syndrome; Water-Electrolyte Imbalance.
Pathology (Process)
CTD includes Liver Cirrhosis, Experimental; Ischemia; Kidney Failure, Chronic
Nervous System Diseases
For CD68, CTD lists Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis 1
Digestive System Diseases
CTD includes Cholestasis, Extrahepatic and overlaps with Liver Cirrhosis, Experimental under this heading.
Signs and Symptoms
Obesity is hidden under this CTD heading
Urogenital Disease
Kidney Failure, Chronic is under this heading.
Skin and Musculoskeletal Disease
Arthritis, Psoriatic
Macrophagic Myofasciitis
There is great interest in Macrophagic Myofasciitis linked to Aluminium in jabs, however the original 2000 report found presence of occasional CD8+ T-cells.3
Cancer
CTD lists 274 types of Cancer under CD68 Diseases.4
Endocrine System Disease
CD68 induced Diabetes Mellitus, Experimental
Cardiovascular Diseases
Endotoxin upregulated CD68 is associated with 219 Cardiovascular Diseases.
Pregnancy Complication
This is CTD code for CD68 caused Abortion, Spontaneous; Embryo Loss; Early Pregnancy Loss, Recurrent; Miscarriage; Habitual Abortion; Missed Abortion; Septic Abortion.
Nutrition Disorder
Obesity caused by CD68 dysregulation by Endotoxin
Respiratory Tract Diseases
CTD lists 111 CD68 Respiratory Diseases.
Congenital Abnormality
CTD lists 195 different types of Birth Defect linked to CD68.
Immune System Disease
CD68 upregulation by Endotoxin is associated with 105 diseases of the Immune system. This includes a number of Cancers such as Hodgkin Lymphoma and Waldenström Macroglobulinemia.
Eye Diseases
CD68 is associated with 89 Eye Diseases at CTD.
Genetic Diseases (inborn)
A long list of 84 Genetic Diseases to follow as Teratogenicity of the Covid19 jabs unfolds.
Mental Disorders
CTD lists 87 CD68 Mental disorders.
Blood Diseases
CD68 causes 68 Blood Bisorders.5
Mouth Diseases
CTD lists 58 diseases involving the Mouth, some being Birth Defects oncluding Cleft Lip.
Ear-Nose-and-Throat Diseases
The list of 56 diseases includes Deafness.
Bacterial infection or mycosis
A list of 44 CD68 infections reflects the fact that bacterial are the source of Endotoxin.
Lymphatic disease
CD68 linked to 42 Lymphatic Diseases.
Pathology (anatomical condition)
Under this heading CTD includes serious CD68 diseases including Atrophy, Hepatomegaly, Cardiomegaly, Left Ventricular Hypertrophy, Ventricular Remodeling, Splenomegaly, Alopecia.
Fetal Disease
CD68 linked to Fetal Growth Retardation, Macrosomia, Chorioamnionitis, Meconium Aspiration Syndrome.
Infant-Newborn Disease
Numerous CD68 impacts on the new-born child including Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia; Leukomalacia, Periventricular; Cerebral Palsy; Ichthyosis; Retinopathy of Prematurity; Cystic Fibrosis.
New CD68 Fatal Myocarditis case in Japan
Another tragic Death after the jab of a 40-year-old man in Japan who suffered Tachycardia just 2 days after submitting to the toxic soup, became unconscious and died 9 days later.6
Inflammatory infiltrates were predominantly composed of CD68-positive histiocytes (A), mixed with a smaller number of CD8-positive T cells (B). CD4-positive T-cells (C) and CD20-positive B-cells (D) were relatively few, and CD138-positive plasma cells were not observed.
See also my article on Tachycardia caused by Endotoxin.7
Moderna 3rd Jab induced Cardiomyopathy
Another case report8 of CD68 Moderna induced heart damage from Japan involves a “78-year-old previously healthy female was referred by her family physician and admitted to our hospital for management of dyspnoea 11 days after receiving the third mRNA-1273 vaccine dose.”
The authors also reported increased expression of CD61, also known to be caused by Endotoxin.
Pedro Manuel Barros de Sousa, Elon Almeida Silva, Marcos Adriano Garcia Campos, Joyce Santos Lages, Rita da Graça Carvalhal Frazão Corrêa and Gyl Eanes Barros Silva. 2024. Fatal Myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA Immunization: A Case Report and Differential Diagnosis Review. https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/12/2/194
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=gene&acc=968&view=disease
P Cherin and R K Gherardi. 1999. Macrophagic myofasciitis. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11926-000-0079-6
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=gene&acc=968&view=disease&slimTerm=Cancer&assnType=inferred
https://ctdbase.org/detail.go?type=gene&acc=968&view=disease&slimTerm=Blood%20disease&assnType=inferred
Minato, Hiroshi; Yoshikawa, Akane; M Tsuyama, Sho; Katayanagi, Kazuyoshi; Hachiya, Satoaki; Ohta, Keisuke; Myojo, Yasuhiro. 2024. Fatal arrythmia in a young man after COVID-19 vaccination: An autopsy report. https://journals.lww.com/md-journal/fulltext/2024/02020/fatal_arrythmia_in_a_young_man_after_covid_19.18.aspx
Katsuya Hashimoto, Hiroyuki Yamamoto, Yoshihiko Ikeda, Jun Isogai, Toru Hashimoto. 2024. A case of biopsy-proven inflammatory dilated cardiomyopathy following heterologous mRNA-1273 third-dose immunization. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ehf2.14924