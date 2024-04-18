Geoff Pain PhD
America First Legal Sues HHS For All the VAERS Backlog Records.
How vaersaware.com is connected to this case.
Published on WelcomeTheEagle88’s Substack
•
45 mins ago
Marooned in Altona
“Marooned is undoubtedly the finest piece of theatre I’ve seen in many years. It had me in tears and belly laughing"
Published on Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
•
4 hrs ago
Zee FDA had zee science .. but intentionally buried it to avoid anyone saying "What, they're GMOs ?!?!"
.. and buried it to ensure the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapy Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) was not responsible for the US approvals which simply would…
Published on Jules On The Beach
•
4 hrs ago
STATIN DRUGS laid the groundwork for COVID
The best-selling class of drugs of all time took cholesterol to dangerously low levels, which deprived the immune system of its most essential molecule…
Published on The Defeat Of COVID
•
9 hrs ago
p53 Tumor inhibition is hit by Endotoxin in Jabs causing Cancer
While others focus on mRNA in jabs as a possible Carcinogen, I draw attention to Cancer caused by Endotoxin present in various assaults suppressing TP53…
23 hrs ago
•
GeoffPainPhD
36
Patent List of BioNTech
I extracted patent applications containing at least one term of BNT162b1, BNT162b2 and BNT162b3 from BioNTech patent applications.
Published on Patent’s Substack
•
Apr 16
Australians pushing back against the WHO they need help and momentum share the post in Australia please
Many are aligning behind this amazing group www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au to bringing pressure to bear on the bureaucrats who are about to sign…
Published on LawyerLisa’s Substack
•
Apr 16
mRNA Pseudo-Vaccines: Current Research
A newly published peer reviewed journal article documents more damages done.
Published on Who is Robert Malone
•
Apr 16
GSK proprietary AS01 Endotoxin Liposomes are more toxic due to DOPC
RSV jabbing trial of Women in Australia and numerous other countries was halted early due to increased Premature Births. Let's look at the other Adverse…
Apr 16
•
GeoffPainPhD
14
Interview with Geoff Pain PhD
Published on Lies are Unbekoming
•
Apr 15
Dr. Aseem Malhotra's Explosive Court Testimony on COVID "Vaccines"(UPDATED)
"... a cover up involving the government and the Department of Health to withhold this information from doctors and the public."
Published on PharmaFiles by Aussie17
•
Apr 14
29:17
Gina Carano on Teaming up With Elon Musk to Sue Disney
Tucker Carlson 1.89M subscribers
Published on Ephektikoi
•
Apr 14
