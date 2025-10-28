Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
8h

I imagine lps is much cheaper, both in manufacturing and not having to clense?

Whether the new god of vaccination modifiedRNA or the traditional biologicals it probably works for both.

Perhaps they could also foresee the need for a sacrificial lamb from the alter of vaccine, the cries of brain damaged children and their anguished mother's have become too loud to talk over.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture