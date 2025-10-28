Thanks to my friend Chris Edwards in UK who alerted the world to legal cases involving a Curevac patent US11241493B2.

The sequence listing that is contained in the file named “CRVCP0311USC1_ST25.txt”, which is 159 MB (as measured in Microsoft Windows®) and was created on Apr. 11, 2021, is filed concurrently herewith on compact discs by Priority Express Mail and is incorporated by reference herein.

The present application is a continuation of U.S. application Ser. No. 17/276,788, filed Mar. 16, 2021, which is a national phase application under 35 U.S.C. § 371 of International Application No. PCT/EP2021/052455, filed Feb. 3, 2021, which claims priority to U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/129,395, filed Dec. 22, 2020, U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/119,390, filed Nov. 30, 2020, U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/113,159, filed Nov. 12, 2020, U.S. Provisional Application No. 63/112,106, filed Nov. 10, 2020, International Application No. PCT/EP2020/080713, filed Nov. 2, 2020, International Application No. PCT/EP2020/079973, filed Oct. 23, 2020, International Application No. PCT/EP2020/079831, filed Oct. 22, 2020, International Application No. PCT/EP2020/065091, filed May 29, 2020, International Application No. PCT/EP2020/059687, filed Apr. 3, 2020, and International Application No. PCT/EP2020/052775, filed Feb. 4, 2020.

The present invention is directed to a nucleic acid suitable for use in treatment or prophylaxis of an infection with a coronavirus, preferably with a Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, or a disorder related to such an infection, preferably COVID-19. The present invention is also directed to compositions, polypeptides, and vaccines. The compositions and vaccines preferably comprise at least one of said nucleic acid sequences, preferably nucleic acid sequences in association a lipid nanoparticle (LNP). The invention is also directed to first and second medical uses of the nucleic acid, the composition, the polypeptide, the combination, the vaccine, and the kit, and to methods of treating or preventing a coronavirus infection, preferably a Coronavirus infection.

The composition of one of the preceding claims, wherein the second adjuvant component comprises at least one compound selected from the list consisting of: 3’3’- cGAMP, 2’2’-cGAMP, 1018 ISS, CpG 7909, CpG 1018, AS15 ( MPL plus CpG plus QS-21 plus liposome), synthetic dsRNA, especially polyionisinic:polycytidylic acid (Poly(l:C)), Hiltonol (polylCLC - poly-IC with poly-lysine), poly-adenylic acid-poly- uridylic acid complex (Poly rA: Poly rU), 5’ppp-dsRNA, viral dsRNA, IC31 (KLKL(5)KLK peptide vehicle plus ODN1a), pCMVmCATI (plasmid expressing Friend murine leukemia virus receptor), guanosine-rich ssRNA, uridine-rich ssRNA, polymeric carrier cargo complex formed by peptide CR12C and isRNA or peptide CR^ and isRNA, Loxoribine (7-allyl-8-oxoguanosine), CCR5 peptides, pRANTES (CCL5), Trp-Lys-Tyr-Met-Val-Met immunostimulatory peptide, albumin-heparin microparticles, β-glucan peptide (BGP), proteinoid microspheres, stable protein phospholipid-calcium precipitates, pCMVmCATI (plasmid expressing Friend murine leukemia virus receptor), PAMPs (Pathogen-associated molecular patterns), protamine, antimicrobial peptides, RSV fusion protein, CGRP neuropeptide, Keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), HSP70, Gp96, B7-2, muramyl dipeptide (MDP), Murapalmitine (Nac-Mur-L- Thr-D-isoGln-sn-glycerol dipalmitoyl), Threonyl muramyl dipeptide (TMDP, [thrl]- MDP, N-acetyl muramyl-L-threonyl-D-isoglutamine), muramyl tripeptide, muramyl tripeptide phosphatidylethanolamine (MTP-PE, (N-acetyl-L-alanyl-D-isoglutaminyl-L- alanine-2-(1 ,2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-(hydroxyphosphoryloxy))-ethylamide, mono- sodium salt), muramyl tetrapeptide, especially M-TriLYS-D-ASN, romurtide (synthetic muramyl dipeptide derivative), adamantylamide dipeptide, adamantylamide l-alanyl-d- isoglutamine, SAF (Syntex adjuvant formulation), SAF-1 (threonyl-MDP in an emulsion vehicle), flagellin and flagellin fusion proteins , HMGB1 , P3C, Pam3Cys (tripalmitoyl-S-glyceryl cysteine), GMDP (N-acetylglucosaminyl-^1-4)-N- acetylmuramyl-L-alanyl-D-isoglutamine), p-Hydroxybenzoique acid methyl ester, BAK (benzalkonium chloride), Mannose, LNFPIII/Lewis X, β-glucan, glucans from algae, dextran, inulin, γ-inulin, delta inulin polysaccharide, Algammulin, chitosan, Quil-A, QS- 21 , AS01 ( MPL plus liposome plus QS-21), AS02 (Squalene plus Tween 80 plus Span 85 plus MPL (monophosphoryl lipid A) plus QS-21), immuno-stimulatory complexes (ISCOMs), cholesterol plus phospholipid plus saponin, Abisco- 00, Iscoprep 7.0.3. ® Quadri A saponin, GPI0100, GPI anchor, Matrix M, POSintro, R-837 (Imiquimod), R-848 (Resiquimod), 3M-012, S-28463 (4-amino-2-ethoxymethyl-alpha, alpha-dimethyl-1 H-imidazo[4,5-c]quinoline-1-ethanol), DL-PGL (polyester poly (DL- lactide-co-glycolide)), PLG (polyactide coglycolide), PLGA plus PGA plus PLA (homo- and co-polymers of lactic and glycolic acid), Bupivacaine ((RS)-1-Butyl-N-(2,6- dimethylphenyl)piperidine-2-carboxamide), Arlacel A (dianhydromannitol monooleate), Span 85 (Arlacel 85, sorbitan trioleate), DMPC (Dimyristoyl phosphatidy-1 -choline), DMPG (Dimyristoyl phosphatidylglycerol), N- acetylglucosaminyl-N-acetyhnuramyl-L-Ala-D-isoGlu-L-Ala-glycerol dipalmitate (DTP- GDP, disaccharide tripeptide glycerol dipalmitoyl), N-acetylglucosaminyl-N- acetylinuramyl-L-Ala-D-isoGlu-L-Ala-dipalmitoxy propylamide (DTP-DPP), stearyl tyrosine, DDA (dimethy-1-dioctadecylammonium bromide or chloride), Gerbu Adjuvant (mixture of: i) N-Acetylglucosaminyl-( PI-4)-N-acetylmuramyl-L-alanyl-D- glutamine (GMDP), ii) Dimethyl dioctadecylammonium chloride (DDA), iii) Zinc L- proline saltcomplex (ZnPro-8)), trehalose-6,6’-dimycolate (TDM), trehalose-6,6’- dibehenate (TDB), BAY R1005 (N-(2-Deoxy-2-L-leucylamino- -D-glucopyranosyl)-N- octadecyldodecanoyl-amide hydroacetate), monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) , MPL-SE (MPL stable emulsion) , AS04 (MPL puis Alum) , DETOX (MPL plus mycobacterial cell- wall skeleton) , glucopyranosil lipid A (GLA) , RC529 (2-[(R)-3- tetradecanoyloxytetradecanoylamino]ethyl 2-deoxy-4-0-phosphono-3-0-[(R)-3- tetradecanoyoxytetradecanoyl]-2-[(R)-3-tetradecanoyoxytetradecanoylamino]-p-D- glucopyranos idetriethylammonium salt), N,N-dioctadecyl-N’,N’-bis(2-hydroxyethyl) propanediamine, POLYGEN ® Vaccine Adjuvant, copolymers like Optivax (CRL1005), L121 or Poloaxmer4010, biopolymers, polyethylene carbamate derivatives, polyphosphazene, polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), Carbopol 934P, retinoic acid, esp. all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA), retinyl palmitate, retinol ester, retinol, retinal, tretinoin, Retin-A, isotretinoin, alitretinoin, etretinate, acitretin, tazarotene, bexarotene, Adapalene (polyaromatisches retinoid), tocopherol, AS03 (Squalene plus Tween 80 plus a-tocopherol), vitamin D3 , Calcitrol (25-dihydroxycholecalciferol), IL-1 , IL-Ι β, IL- 2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-7, IL-10, IL-12, IL-15, IL-18, Sclavo peptide (IL-Ι β 163-171 peptide), IL-2 in pcDNA3, IL-2 / Ig plasmid, IL-4 in pcDNA3, IL-10 plasmid, hlL-12 (N222L), IL- 12 DNA, IL-12 plasmid, IL-12 / GM-CSF plasmid, rAd5-hlL-12N222L, IL-15 plasmid, rAd5-IL15, GM-CSF, Flt-3 ligand, ligands of human TLR1-10, ligands of murine TLR1- 13, UC-1V150, Ampligen™, lymphotactin, RANTES, defensins, IFN-a, IFN-γ, IFN-γ in pCDNA3, recombinant hlFN-γ, TNFa, CD40 ligand, ICAM-1 , LAF-3, Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), Neuraminidase-galactose oxidase (NAGO), dendritic cells, PBMC (peripheral blood mononuclear cells), cholera toxin (CT), cholera holotoxin, mCT-E1 12K, cholera toxin B subunit (CTB), cholera toxin A1- subunit-ProteinA D-fragment fusion protein, CTA1-DD gene fusion protein, chimeric A1 subunit of cholera toxin (CTA1 )-DD, E. coli heat-labile enterotoxin (LT), LT(R192G), LTK63, LTK72, LT-R192G, LT B subunit, LT-OA (£ coli labile enterotoxin protoxin), LT 5 oral adjuvant (£. coli labile enterotoxin-protoxin) , Bordetella pertussis component Vaccine Adjuvant, Corynebacterium-derived P40, killed Corynebacterium parvum vaccine adjuvant , Diphtheria toxoid , Tetanus toxoid (TT) , microbe derived adjuvants, plant derived adjuvants, Tomatine adjuvant, cationic liposomal vaccine adjuvant, Stealth liposomes , JVRS-100 (cationic liposomal DNA complex), cytokine-containing liposomes, immunoliposomes containing antibodies to costimulatory molecules, DRVs (immunoliposomes prepared from dehydration- rehydration vesicles), MTP-PE liposomes, Sendai proteoliposomes, Sendai containing lipid matrices, Walter Reed liposomes (liposomes containing lipid A adsorbed to aluminium hydroxid) , CAF01 (liposomes plus DDA plus TDB), liposomes (lipids plus hemagglutinin), IRIVs (immunopotentiating reconstituted influenza virosomes), virosomes (unilamellar liposomal vehicles incorporating viral protein), Ty particles (Ty-VLPs), polymeric microparticles (PLG), cationic microparticles, CRL1005 (block copolymer P1205), peptomere nanoparticle, calcium phosphate nanoparticles, microspheres, nanospheres, stable protein phospholipid-calcium precipitates (cochleates), non-ionic surfactant vesicles (NISV), VSA-3 adjuvant, nano- emulsification of 2 components comprising Sorbitan trioleate (0.5% w/v) in squalene oil (5% v/v) and Tween 80 (0.5% w/v), Squalene plus Tween 80 plus Span 85, AF03 (Squalene plus Montane 80 (emulsifier) plus Eumulgin B1 PH (emulsifier)), nanoemulsion, RIBI (bacterial and mycobacterial cell wall components), Ribi529, Ribilike adjuvant system (MPL, TMD, CWS) , Murametide (N2-[N-(N-Acetylmuramoyl)- L-alanyl]-D-glutamine methyl ester), incomplete Freund’s adjuvant (I FA), complete Freund’s adjuvant (CFA), Specol (Marcol 52 (mineral oil, paraffins, and cycloparaffins, chain length 13-22 C atoms) and Span 85 and Tween 85), squalene plus squalane ISA51 , squalene plus squalane ISA720, SPT (squalane (5%), Tween 80 (0.2%), Pluronic L121 (1.25%)), Squalane 1 (Spinacane; 2,6,10,15,19,23- hexamethyltetracosane, 2,6,10,15,19,23-hexamethyl-2,6, 10,14,18,22- tetracosahexane), Squalene 2 (Spinacene; Supraene; 2,6,10,15,19,23-hexamethyl- 2,6,10,14,18,22 tetracosahexane), TiterMax Gold Adjuvant, pluronics, Pluronic L121 (Poloxamer 401), Polysorbate 80 (Tween 80) , aluminium hydroxide , aluminium phosphate , Alum (aluminium hydroxide gel, aluminium hydroxide gel suspension) , high protein adsorbency aluminium hydroxide gel (HPA) , low viscosity aluminium hydroxide gel (LV) , DOC (deoxycholic acid sodium salt)/Alum complex , aluminium phosphate gel , aluminium potassium sulfate , aluminium salts like Adju-phos or Alhydrogel or Rehydragel , amorphous aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulfate , calcium phosphate gel, AF, Provax, and PMM.

Curevac position on “Adjuvants”

Compared to inactivated or live-attenuated pathogens nucleic acid based vaccines are less immunogenic when administered alone. One approach to improve the immune response is the addition of an adjuvant, e.g. aluminium salts or oil-in-water emulsions (Mbow M. L. et al. (2010), Current Opinion in Immunology 22: 1-6).

Accordingly, the development of new efficient and safe pharmaceutical compositions that include adjuvants for vaccination purposes which support induction and maintenance of an adaptive immune response by initiating or boosting a parallel innate immune response represents a main challenging problem.

Adjuvants are usually defined as compounds that can increase and/or modulate the intrinsic immunogenicity of an antigen. To reduce negative side effects, new vaccines have a more defined composition that often leads to lower immunogenicity compared with previous whole- cell or virus-based vaccines. Adjuvants are therefore required to assist new vaccines to induce potent and persistent immune responses, with the additional benefit that less antigen and fewer injections are needed. Now it is clear that the adaptive immune response mainly depends on the level and specificity of the initial danger signals perceived by innate immune cells following infection or vaccination (Guy, B. (2007), Nat Rev Microbiol 5(7): 505-17.).

Unfortunately, only a few licensed adjuvants are available so far. Most prominent is Alum, which is known to be safe, but also represents a very weak adjuvant. Many further adjuvants have been developed, e.g. including the administration of pathogens, CpG-nucleotides, etc. Most of these new or “established” adjuvants, however, still do not satisfy the above requirements, since many new and emerging problems have to be considered and solved. These problems inter alia include new and re-emerging infectious diseases, repeated administrations, threat of pandemic flu, etc.

Furthermore, the new vaccine targets are usually more difficult to develop and - due to their specifically tailored immune responses - require more potent adjuvants to enable success. Moreover, there are still a significant number of important pathogens for which we do not even have effective vaccines at present. This represents a very challenging future target. To enable vaccine development against such targets, more potent pharmaceutical compositions that include adjuvants and such targets will be necessary. Therefore, the new adjuvants in such compositions will need to offer advantages, including more heterologous antibody responses, covering pathogen diversity, induction of potent functional antibody responses, ensuring pathogen killing or neutralization and induction of more effective T cell responses, for direct and indirect pathogen killing, particularly the induction of cytotoxic T cells which are part of a Th1 immune response. In addition, adjuvants may be necessary to achieve more pragmatic effects, including antigen dose reduction and overcoming antigen competition in combination vaccines. Moreover, against the background of an aging population, which is increasingly susceptible to infectious diseases, new adjuvants will be necessary to overcome the natural deterioration of the immune response with age (O’Hagan, D. T. and E. De Gregorio (2009), Drug Discov Today 14(1 1-12): 541-51 ).

The review of O’Hagan (2009; supra) summarizes some reasons for the urgent need of new effective adjuvants e.g. the requirement of a lower antigen dose in vaccines, the necessity to increase the breadth of an immune response and the heterologous activity, to enable complex combination vaccines, and to overcome antigenic competition, to overcome limited immune response in some groups of the population, such as the elderly, the young children, and infants, patients with chronic diseases and the immunocompromised, to increase effector T cell response and antibody titers, to induce protective responses more rapidly and also to extend the duration of response by enhancing memory B and T cell responses.

Summarizing the above, new efficient and safe pharmaceutical compositions that include immunostimulating agents or adjuvants are required, which are preferably efficient in inducing an innate immune response, particularly in inducing the anti-viral cytokine IFN- alpha; and which are also efficient in supporting an adaptive immune response; safe, i.e. not associated with any long-term effects; which are well tolerated; which are available via a simple synthetic pathway; which exhibit low cost storage conditions (particularly feasible lyophilisation); which require simple and inexpensive components; which are biodegradable; which are compatible with many different kinds of vaccine antigens; which are capable of codelivery of antigen and immune potentiator, etc. As already explained above adjuvants or immunostimulating agents usually act via their capability to induce an innate immune response. The innate immune system forms the dominant system of host defense in most organisms and comprises barriers such as humoral and chemical barriers including, e.g., inflammation, the complement system and cellular barriers. The innate immune system is typically based on a small number of receptors, called pattern recognition receptors. They recognize conserved molecular patterns that distinguish foreign organisms, like viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites, from cells of the host. A new class of vaccine adjuvants target signal pathways which relate to pattern recognition receptors (PRRs). Pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PA Ps) are recognized by the immune system by means of these PRRs, which trigger the production of proinflammatory cytokines and immune activation.

Especially five families of PRRs have been shown to initiate proinflammatory signaling pathways:

• Toll-like receptors (TLRs),

• NOD-like receptors (NLRs),

• RIG-l-like receptors (RLRs),

• C-type lectin receptors (CLRs) and

• Cytosolic dsDNA sensors (CDSs).