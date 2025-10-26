Today I was presented with this 2010 laboratory analysis report from Queensland, location of the sample not stated. Please click to enlarge.

Someone, NOT the analyst, has added numbers in Green as “Safe level” and divided that number into the measured result but has made errors of understanding.

Added numbers in Red and in Black have little and mysterous meaning, but it looks like someone took a sample from a 15,000 Litre tank, somehow collected “Rain” and the nature of the “Bottle” is also unknown. What does 20m and 50m mean?

Units and Detection Limits not understood

The numbers found by the analyst were reported in μg/L = Microgram per Litre = parts per Billion (ppb).

In the analyst report, wherever you see “<“ the Detection Limits are revealed.

So we can see that Beryllium, Mercury, Thallium and Uranium were not detected.

What are “Safe” levels of Water Contaminants ?

In Australia we have Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (ADWG) as a reference, but I don’t subscribe to their definition of “Safe” for bioaccumulating elements.

Aluminium

ADWG needs an update from 2001 report that says

Based on aesthetic problems caused by post-flocculation, the concentration of acid-soluble aluminium in drinking water should not exceed 0.2 mg/L. Water authorities are strongly encouraged to keep acid-soluble aluminium concentrations as low as possible, preferably below 0.1 mg/L = 100ppb No health-based guideline is set for aluminium at this time but this issue will be kept under review.

Arsenic

Only one sample had detected Arsenic at 7.6 parts per Billion (ppb).

ADWG states “concentration of arsenic in drinking water should not exceed 0.01 mg/L = 10 ppb.

Barium

ADWG says (2011)

Based on health considerations, the concentration of barium in drinking water should not exceed 2 mg/L = 2,000 ppb Barium makes up approximately 0.04 per cent of the Earth’s crust, and is the 16th most abundant non-gaseous element. Barium in drinking water is primarily from natural sources. In Australian drinking water supplies, typical concentrations of barium range from <0.002 mg/L to 1.1 mg/L = <2 μg/L to 1,100 μg/L.

Boron

ADWG states (2011)

Based on human health considerations, the concentration of boron in drinking water should not exceed 4 mg/L = 4,000 μg/L.

Cadmium

A common contaminant from Australian Zinc plated wrought iron roof sheeting.

ADWG states (1996)

Based on health considerations, the concentration of cadmium in drinking water should not exceed 0.002 mg/L = 2 μg/L. Food is the main source of cadmium intake. The estimated average Australian adult dietary intake of cadmium is approximately 0.03 mg (30 μg) per day. Smoking is a significant additional source of cadmium.

Copper

ADWG states

Based on health considerations, the concentration of copper in drinking water should not exceed 2 mg/L = 2,000 μg/L. Based on aesthetic considerations, the concentration of copper in drinking water should not exceed 1 mg/L.

Iron

ADWG states

There is no health-based guideline for iron in Australian drinking water; instead, the recommended an aesthetic guideline of 0.3 mg/L to prevent issues like taste, discolouration, and staining. This level is not based on health concerns but on visual and taste considerations, as iron is a naturally occurring element that is safe to drink at higher concentrations

Nickel

ADWG states (1996)

Based on health considerations, the concentration of nickel in drinking water should not exceed 0.02 mg/L = 20 μg/L. Nickel is present in many foods. Highest concentrations occur in cocoa, soy beans and some cereals. It has been estimated that the average daily dietary intake is between 0.1 mg/day and 0.3 mg/day = 100 to 300 μg per day. Main releases to the environment are from the burning of fossil fuels and in waste discharges from electroplating industries.

You might like to look at the other elements that interest you and typical sources and amounts consumed and inhaled

Question

Was the water collected near a Coal burning power station or mine?

Send me other examples of water analysis you might have if you would like to discuss quality.