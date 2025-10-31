Talking, Not about Hypothesis, but proven Fact of Endotoxin Harms.

How to illustrate the work of Hundreds of Thousands of Scientists who have published peer-reviewed papers on Endotoxin Poisoning?

One could also try to represent all of the Laboratory Animals authors jabbed - we need a count (perhaps in the millions?) of all the Birds, Mice, Rats, Monkeys, Baboons, Chimpanzees, Dogs, Ferrets, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters, Kangaroos, Piglets, Possums, Sheep, Cows, Horses, Zebrafish and even Elephants used and mostly Sacrificed!

Tell me your favourite Endotoxin poisoned animal.

To many subscribers the Endotoxin main experimental test animals of interest include Billions of Human Mothers and their Foetuses, so I chose this borrowed picture that I have used before.

Feel free to nominate your favourite illustration of Endotoxin Poisoning as well as your favourite Author.

Recently my friend Mike Zimmer sent me a message. Hope he does not mind me sharing the introduction to his Endotoxin chat with ChatGPT because I know many subscribers have similar thoughts:

trying to get a better handle on endotoxin Geoff. Of course your material is typically above my paygrade. I asked ChatGPT, but have no idea if the information it came back with is reflective of current research (I know you routinely reference such). Here is one try at it. Am I being snowed by an algorithm? If so, it would not be the first time. Moi: Explain endotoxin as a contaminant in various pharmaceutical products; regulatory limits on endotoxin contamination in Canada, the United States, Australia, and various countries throughout the world; and the negative health effects of endotoxin contamination. Discuss the solid research on these effects and the regulatory failures to set appropriate limits on endotoxin contamination in various jurisdictions, noting the most prohibitive and least prohibitive jurisdictions. Explain, in more detail, the adverse events resulting from endotoxin contamination in pharmaceuticals, with recognition that average effects are not as informative as more extreme negative effects, since some individuals are less resilient than others.

Mike might share the rest of his rather lengthy chat, but I think you will agree he has a way with words used to express his thinking.

I replied (with links to PubMed), perhaps rather flippantly in retrospect:

Why not blow ChatGPT’s mind with 28 Zimmer family (Endotoxin) publications from quick search of PubMed? 40 papers Zimmer Lipopolysaccharide 64 papers for Zimmer LPS, see whether ChatGPT sorts out duds with other acronyms like Legacy Posterior Stabilised (LPS). 5 papers for Zimmer Enterotoxin

About a year ago Mike said:

ChatGPT is functionally a sophist. You can get the answers you want according to your bias, but you may have to be clever about wording your prompts. Think of it as a very unusual database engine with an idiot/savant driving it (for now), It is trained on a small subset of the world’s machine readable data, biased by curators, biased by trainers, and biased by the controlling corporation. These in turn are probably answerable to an even more powerful and corrupt entity, sometimes working openly, sometimes hiding in the shadows -- of course, I may be a paranoid schizophrenic. ;-)

This post is made open for comments.

See also my request for your favourite Endotoxin paper, which might include many authors.

Can Artificial Intelligence create a list identifying every Scientist who has published in the field?