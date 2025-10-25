Geoff Pain PhD

Wildlife in Australia and Territories dodge Cars

A couple of visual highlights from the last week
Oct 25, 2025
2
Transcript

My friend Rob sends me a variety of news items to balance my delving into manmade Bioweapon Viruses, Toxicology of Big Pharma, Quack “cures” and Political Parties.

This week Rob grabbed the video clip from Australian Associated Press, shared by many news sites including the Guardian, of the annual Crab migration on Christmas Island, a place of special interest to me.1

Rob also sent me this gif, also shared by millions of people courtesy of the Nine Fairfax media outlets, of a Kangaroo narrowly escaping death at a crazy speed race at Bathurst New South Wales when 20-year-old Racing petrol burner Kai Allen was driving in the rain.

“I was doing about 260km/h, and he just jumped out of nowhere. You get that at Bathurst, a few kangaroos, especially as it was getting pretty late.

“Fortunately, I missed him.”

Kai Allen was lucky too, as drivers have died2 when they have killed Kangaroos or tragically while trying to help dying animals. Wildlife Victoria responded to more than 17,000 cases of wildlife hit by vehicles last year.3

Drive carefully, wherever you are.

2

Stephanie Gardiner. 2011. Driver dies as car bursts into flames after hitting kangaroo. https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/939311/driver-dies-as-car-bursts-into-flames-after-hitting-kangaroo/

3

Alice Walker, Jane Nield and the Victorian Statewide Drive team. 11 September 2025. Fresh calls for wildlife crash reporting laws after women die on Hume Freeway helping kangaroo. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-11/calls-grow-for-mandatory-reporting-of-wildlife-collisions-in-vic/105754166

