There are perhaps 20,000 Genes in us that code for proteins, so why would I select just one to launch this discussion?

While looking at Fraud by Omission in a paper where GMO “Pseu-Spike” was sprayed into the Trachea of rodents to induce Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), I looked at the past publications lists of a couple of authors and noticed MDM2 popped up.

Then I found a paywalled article from Beijing China published on 1 October 2025 where ARDS was induced by injecting Mice with Endotoxin.

The Abstract:

Umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (UCMSCs) hold therapeutic potential for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), but the role of atypical CXC chemokine receptor 7 (CXCR7) in their homing and reparative effects remains unclear. Using a lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced ARDS mouse model, we demonstrated that CXCR7 overexpression enhances UCMSC proliferation, migration, and lung repair. Mechanistically, CXCR7 activates the Wnt/β-catenin pathway to upregulate murine double minute (MDM2) transcription, which subsequently ubiquitinates and degrades Notch1, revealing a novel Wnt-Notch crosstalk. These findings highlight CXCR7 as a therapeutic target for ARDS and provide insights into UCMSC-based regenerative strategies.

It comes with this interesting graphical abstract, and references are visible.

CXCR7-overexpressing UCMSCs enhance lung repair in ARDS by promoting proliferation/migration via Wnt activation. CXCR7 upregulates MDM2, which ubiquitinates and degrades Notch1, revealing Wnt-Notch crosstalk. LPS-induced ARDS mice treated with CXCR7-UCMSCs showed reduced injury and inflammation. Co-IP/WB and luciferase assays confirmed MDM2-mediated Notch1 suppression. This mechanism highlights CXCR7’s role in optimizing stem cell therapy for ARDS.

This is likely to become a long article, so I will circulate early as an outline and make it available by voucher redemption.

I have so far covered the followng Endotoxin Induced > MDM2 diseases

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) & Lung Fibrosis

Sepsis

Acute Kidney Injury

Acute Liver Failure

Pulmonary Hypertension

Cerebrovascular Disease including Alzheimer’s Disease

Gouty Arthritis

Uveitis

Breast Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Liposomal Cancer

as well as MDM2 in Fluorosis

I reference some proposed treatments exploiting the known science of mechanisms.

You won’t find me suggesting or flogging any “miracle” i.e. Quack “cures”.