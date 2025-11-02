Recently I asked subscribers to let me know their favourite animal sacrificed in Endotoxin poisoning studies, even if they could not choose a favourite author.

One of my favourite animals is the Australian Brushtail Possum.

They are quite tame and fascinating to watch as they scamper up and down trees or pergolas.

I came across a 2004 paper where large numbers, possibly 80, Possums were killed after experiments investigating Endotoxin Induced Gallbladder Cholecystitis to generate the data.

The researchers used Endotoxin (LPS) from E. coli serotype 055:BS supplied by Sigma-Aldrich, Sydney, Australia, dissolved in saline in doses of 0.005, 0.01, or 0.1 mg per kg.

They were able to measure Picogram quantities of Endotoxin induced Endothelin by using radioactive Iodine 125 and Endothelin antibody.

Figure 1 The concentration-dependent increase in gallbladder tissue endothelin (ET) levels with saline or different concentrations of Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) instilled into the gallbladder lumen after 4 h. The sham group represents ET levels in the gallbladder from animals with no gallbladder handling. Data is expressed as mean ± SEM, n ¼ 4 in each group. *Saline, LPS 0.005, 0.01 and 0.1 mg mL)1 vs sham (P < 0.05). LPS 0.05 or 0.1 mg mL)1 vs saline (P < 0.05).

Note that increasing the Endotoxin amount from 5 micrograms to 100 micrograms per ml did not produce a linear response and their Saline also induced Endothelin.

I mentioned earlier that Sodium Chloride injection produces measurable effects when used as Placebo. But perhaps the water used to produce the Flinders University Saline was contaminated with Endotoxin?

The paper mentioned here was one of many using Possums, so perhaps hundreds were killed between 2000 and 2004 at Flinders University.

It was collaborative work between Australia, Canada and Switzerland investigating the Endothelin antagonist drug Tezosentan. The lead author moved to Saudi Arabia.

Cholecystitis from Jabbing

There are 24,000 peer-reviewed Cholecystitis papers found on PubMed.

Of those 42 papers mention Endotoxin.

There are 37 for Lipopolysaccharide. And 32 papers for LPS.

Changing search terms to include Gallbladder Inflammation pulls up more references, 50 for Endotoxin, 52 for Lipopolysaccharide, 38 for LPS.

I have mentioned Cholecystitis in passing in a number articles.

Pfizer reported 9 Cholecystitis Deaths from 151 case reports after its Covid19 Jab to June 2022 in its PSUR3.

Moderna reported 68 Cholecystitis case reports after its Covid19 Jab to June 2022 in its PSUR3. I don’t have a Death figure handy but will add later if found.

Moderna found a clear early warning in its Clinical Trial, but dismissed it:

Another imbalance was noted for the SOC of hepatobiliary disorders, with 15 events in the vaccine group, compared to 3 events in the placebo group. The disparity was mainly caused by the events of cholelithiasis (vaccine: 6 events, placebo 1 event) and cholecystitis (vaccine: 4 events, placebo: none). At the present time it appears likely that this imbalance is caused by chance.

Janssen likewise ignored Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) early warning:

An imbalance was also observed for the hepatobiliary disorders with 4 subjects reported 4 SAEs in the COVID-19 group (2 Cholecystitis acute, 1 Cholecystitis, 1 Cholelithiasis) compared to 1 subject reporting 1 SAE in the placebo group (Cholecystitis chronic). None were assessed as related to vaccine in both groups.

Novavax also ignored Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) early warning:

There were 11 events of (acute) cholecystitis, bile duct stone, and cholelithiasis reported in nine subjects in the NVX-CoV2373 group and none in the placebo group

AstraZeneca reported large numbers of Cholecystitis some requiring Gallbladder surgical removal.

Conclusion

Given the fact that injection of Endotoxin is a proven cause of Cholecystitis I would suggest no more Animal or Human experiments are needed.

Searching PubMed for Flinders Medical Centre Endotoxin pulls up 21 papers.

The first paper listed is by Jab developer Nikolai Petrovsky.